What's on this Christmas in the Bantry area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in Bantry during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

This list originally appeared in our Christmas in West Cork magazine, which also features plenty of photos, gift guides, things to do in other West Cork areas and over 250 local businesses – remember to Shop Local this Christmas!

Subscribers can view the full magazine by clicking here.

Bingo

Christmas Bingo will take place on Friday, 1st December in Berehaven Golf Club at 8pm.

Flower club

Bantry Garden and Flower Club will host a demonstration and dinner at the Westlodge Hotel on December 4th at 6.30pm. Tickets cost €30 and must be booked before December 1st . Contact Judith Payne on 027-61022 or Matt Dillon on 027-50985 for tickets and further information.

Shopping

On Friday, December 8th the ‘Shop Local for Christmas’ day in Bantry is happening with discounts and offers available throughout the town, as well as later opening of 7.30pm in the majority of shops. In a new initiative this year, there will be an exclusive competition available to those making purchases on Friday evenings (Dec 8th, 15th and 22nd) with a €200 BBA voucher up for grabs!

Cards

Durrus and District Community Council is organising a special progressive 45 card game in the Philips’ Green centre on Friday December 8th at 7.30pm sharp. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Cancer Connect.

Market

Christmas Market will take place in the Halla of Scoil an Chroí Ró Naofa, Chapel Lane, Castletownbere on Saturday 9th December from 11am until 2pm.

Christmas tree and lights

Christmas tree and lighting will be turned on in Castletownbere on Saturday, December 9th around 7.30pm (after mass) and the crib will be revealed.

Santa’ grotto

Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves will visit Castletownbere on Sunday, 10th December. This will once again be a drive-through event in St Peter’s Garden. Booking details online via Castletownbere Development Association.

Santa and market

Santa will be back in Bantry on Sunday, December 19th for the annual grotto in Marino Church and Christmas Gift Market on New St. The market is open from 11am-4pm and Santa will arrive in town around 2pm!

New Year

Annual New Year family gathering in Bantry on 31st December at 9.30pm at Wolfe Tone Square with fireworks over Bantry Bay.