West Cork players make an impact for Cork in Munster senior B football championship win

CORK kicked off their Munster Senior B Ladies Football Championship in style with a resounding 2-12 to 1-3 win away to Kerry in Killarney on Saturday.

The Rebels, gaining some revenge for the seniors loss to Kerry earlier in the day, led 0-6 to 0-0 after 15 minutes, and then 0-9 to 1-1 at half time, before adding goals from Holly Fitzgerald (penalty) and Aoife McTaggart in the second half to rubber stamp a 12-point win.

There is plenty of West Cork interest in Brian Leamy’s Cork senior B squad as Amy McKennedy (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) started at full back while the Clonakilty quartet of defender Ruth Shanley, midfielder Kate O’Donovan and forwards Aisling Moloney and Siofra Patwell all started, too. Patwell finished with 0-4. Margaret Collins (Dohenys), Molly O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues) and Cliodhna O’Shea (Bantry Blues) all came off the bench in the second half. Kinsale’s Caoimhe Heffernan was also introduced, and her club-mate Grainne Cowhig is also on the panel. Also, Sean O’Neill (Rosscarbery) is involved in the management, too.

Cork now have two home games, first against Clare this Sunday in Cloughduv, followed by the visit of Limerick on May 11th.

Cork: Caoimhe Moore (Kanturk); Emma Murphy (Carrigaline), Amy McKennedy (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Rebecca Sheehan (Éire Óg); Ruth Shanley (Clonakilty), Emma Cooney (Carrigaline), Amanda O’Sullivan (Fermoy); Aoife McTaggart (Nemo Rangers), Kate O’Donovan (Clonakilty); Aisling Moloney (Clonakilty), Grace Murphy (Namoh Abán), Holly Fitzgerald (Carrigaline); Siofra Pattwell (Clonakilty), Aoife Hurley (St Catherine’s), Rachael O’Regan (Carrigaline).

Subs used: Ava McCarthy (Glanmire), Ashley Ferris (Araglen Desmonds Buí), Holly Quirke (Glanworth), Caoimhe Heffernan (Kinsale), Margaret Collins (Dohenys), Ellen Murphy (Valley Rovers), Caoimhe Russell (Douglas), Molly O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), Cliodhna O’Shea (Bantry Blues).