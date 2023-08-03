‘We are slightly disappointed we didn’t get the win,’ says Carbery Rangers manager Seamus Hayes after Castlehaven draw

CASTLEHAVEN 0-11

CARBREY RANGERS 0-11

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

TWO West Cork heavyweights duked it out but couldn’t be separated following a Bon Secours Premier SFC Group A draw in Clonakilty.

There will be plenty of head-scratching in the parishes of Union-Hall Castletownshend and Rosscarbery following a derby that failed to produce a winner on the opening night of the premier senior football championship.

All the ingredients were there. A huge attendance, crackling atmosphere, well-prepared playing surface and two panels packed with attacking talent.

Alas, the familiarity of facing one another so many times in recent years meant Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers knew each other inside out.

It showed.

On reflection, a draw was a fair result but suited neither team who each harbour aspirations of bringing the Andy Scannell Cup west of the Viaduct. Castlehaven twice created two-point leads late on but twice let those advantages slip. Tellingly, the Haven also kicked ten wides.

Having managed one point from open play in the first half, a rejuvenated Rangers created the game’s best goal-scoring opportunities after the break.

Crucially, the Rosscarbery club, looking more dangerous in attack, couldn’t raise a green flag that would have edged the result in their favour.

***

This West Cork derby’s opposing managers best summed up a contest that only flickered to life in the second period and could have gone either way.

‘We are slightly disappointed we didn’t get the win,’ Carbery Rangers manager Seamus Hayes said.

‘Again, if you told me before the game that we would get a draw here and be so competitive I’d have been delighted. I’m very happy with our team's performance.’

‘I’ll have to watch the video back again but we were very poor in the first half and didn’t get into the game at all,’ Castlehaven manager James McCarthy lamented.

‘We have a lot of work done but a lot of fellas are half-injured and others are only coming back to us. That team out there tonight hadn’t trained together.’

The return of the Cahalane brothers, Conor and Damien, from the USA was timely but two other experienced players were mentioned. The evergreen John Hayes came off the bench in the second period marking his 22nd consecutive season representing Carbery Rangers. In contrast, the Haven’s Brian Hurley was not listed in the match programme and didn’t feature.

‘To be honest, we didn’t even consider Brian for this game,’ James McCarthy admitted. ‘Now if it was a county final, he’d be out there. The man will come back when he is ready but he needs loads of recovery time. As of now I wouldn’t be sure but when he is ready, he will be back.’

***

A strong wind made life difficult for both teams but was no excuse for a disappointing first half. Granted, it was their first championship game of the summer but Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers were overcautious in possession and it came as little surprise that only a point separated the combatants at half time.

The Haven’s 0-5 to 0-4 lead came courtesy of two terrific Jack Cahalane points – before he went off injured – plus Mark Collins (free), Jamie O’Driscoll and Conor Cahalane. Two Darragh Hayes (one mark) and goalkeeper Paul Shanahan’s converted 45 and free ensured a Carbery Rangers team that dominated possession were well in the game.

Thankfully, a livelier third quarter delivered a plethora of scores.

Sean Browne, Conor Cahalane (free) and Mark Collins (free) took Castlehaven’s tally to eight points. Rangers matched that total thanks to Ciarán Santry, John O’Rourke (free) and two Darragh Hayes scores, the second brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Darragh Cahalane.

It was 0-11 to 0-9 in the Haven’s favour courtesy of Cathal Maguire and Darragh Cahalane frees. Chances came and went before Mark Collins was black carded and Paul Shanahan converted the resulting 45. Ronan Walsh received a second yellow for hauling down an in-rushing Rangers forward leaving the Haven to finish with 13 players. John O’Rourke made no mistake with a close-range free to ensure an even contest concluded in a draw.

Scorers

Castlehaven: M Collins 0-3 (3f); C Cahalane, J Cahalane 0-2 each; J O’Driscoll, S Browne, C Maguire, D Cahalane (1f) 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 0-4 (1m); J O’Rourke (3f), P Shanahan (2 45,1 f) 0-3 each; C Santry 0-1.

Castlehaven: D Cahalane; J O’Regan, R Maguire, R Walsh; T O’Mahony, D Cahalane, C O’Sullivan; C Cahalane, Mark Collins (captain); A Whelton, C Maguire, S Browne; J O’Driscoll, J Cahalane, M Hurley.

Subs: R Minihane for J Cahalane (31, inj), J O’Neill for C Cahalane (57).

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; K Scannell, J Keane, C Daly; B Hodnett, B Kerr, N Keane; B Shanahan, J Fitzpatrick; J O’Rourke, D Hayes, J O’Riordan; P O’Rourke, J Hodnett, C Santry.

Subs: A Jennings for N Keane (ht), D O’Dwyer for J Kevane (53), J Hayes for J Hodnett (54), P Hodnett for D Hayes (54), P Hodnett for A Jennings (55, inj).

Referee: A Long (Argideen Rangers).