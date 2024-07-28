Things to See and Do in Bantry and the surrounding areas

Welcome to beautiful Bantry!

We would like to warmly welcome all visitors to our lovely town of Bantry and our beautiful part of The Wild Atlantic Way. Whether you are here for a quick visit or a more extended stay, we are sure you will find many things to see and do in the area.

Bantry is in the heart of West Cork amidst three majestic peninsulas: The Beara Peninsula, The Sheep’s Head, and The Mizen Peninsula.

Immerse yourself in the stunning natural beauty and spectacular coastal scenery on these peninsulas on scenic drives, walks/hikes, water activities, etc. Enjoy interacting with the locals in the myriad cafés, restaurants, shops, and bars here in the area – we are always happy to chat!

You can browse our weekly Farmer & Craft Market in Wolfe Tone Square every Friday from 10am to 3pm. The biggest market is on the first Friday of every month, traditionally our ‘Fair Day’.

Exciting festivals are held throughout the year in Bantry, and our streets are always busy with cultural events, live music, family entertainment, and lots more -

see the What’s On guide in this publication, and we have listed all annual events on our website, www.visitbantry.ie. This year, we welcome passengers from 22 cruise liners to Bantry Bay, who will enjoy the beauty and culture of West Cork.

You will find all the details of attractions, things to do, and places to visit listed on the pages of this fantastic guide by The Southern Star. You will also find additional information at our Bantry Community Tourist Information Office, located in the centre of town on Wolfe Tone Square. Do call and chat with our volunteers.

We hope you enjoy your stay with us here in Bantry and we look forward to welcoming you back to our beautiful West Cork.

Eileen O’Shea

Chairperson Bantry Development & Tourism

CAPTAIN FRANCIS O’NEILL

Captain Francis O’Neill, a native of Tralibane, Bantry, who became police chief in Chicago, was responsible for writing down many old traditional Irish tunes which have been passed down from generation to generation. By doing so, he was able to save a lot of music which would have otherwise been lost or forgotten over time. The memorial to Chief O’Neill at Tralibane outside Bantry is a life-size bronze sculpture of him playing a flute and is well worth visiting. It is also interesting to read the plaques on the commemorative wall which surrounds the outdoor set-dancing platform. Ask locally for details of dances during the summer.

WHIDDY ISLAND

Whiddy Island is a short ferry ride from Bantry Pier. Exploring the island on foot is easily done and the walks offer a diversity of nature and beautiful views. A large assortment of birds makes it a birdwatcher’s paradise, plus there are historical sites and ruins to explore including a fortified battery built in Napoleonic times and the remains of an airstrip used during World War I by the United States. If you’re looking for accommodation, check out the Old School House hostel, the first hostel on the island. Visit www.whiddy.ie.

WILD ATLANTIC VIEW

This lookout point above Seskin offers the most panoramic views of Bantry town, the bay (including Whiddy Island – see Number 3) and beyond. There is a picnic facility and a large parking area. There is a way-marked walk, which you can explore up to the top of Knocknaveigh Hill, also known locally as Vaughan’s Pass. Remember your camera for this outing, or if you have more time, take a canvas and an easel and try and capture the view in a painting.

GO FISHING ON LOUGH BOFINNE

Lough Bofinne is a stocked lake three miles outside of Bantry, which offers wonderful fishing spots for anglers as the majority of the lake is fringed by roads and easily accessible. There is a floating pontoon and boats are available to hire. The lake has a high stock density of adult rainbow trout and is regularly stocked to give great angling returns. Fishing permits are available from Maxol Petrol Station, The Quay, Bantry. www.fishinginireland.info.

PEACE PARK AND COMMUNITY GARDEN

Treat yourself to some gentle exercise in the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) in Bantry’s Peace Park on the Glengarriff Road, which is a family-friendly park encouraging an atmosphere of positivity, relaxation and fun and welcomes people of all ages and abilities. The park includes a basketball court, a fantastic, brand-new all-inclusive playground and sensory garden. The Bantry Community Garden is situated beside the Peace Park and adds to the biodiversity of the area.

BANTRY MARKET

The Bantry Market is held on the Square in Bantry on Fridays. Originally, the fair was held on the first Friday of every month with people bringing livestock, produce and bric a brac to sell. The market has grown in size and now incorporates a farmers’ market which has an assortment of organic produce, olives, eggs, cheese, fish, meats and local crafts. www.bantrymarket.ie.

CINEMA

Cinemax3 is a three-screen cinema that shows all the latest releases – including certain films in 3D. It makes a wonderful venue for family-time out on a rainy day. www.cinemaxbantry.com

HAIRY HENRY

Hairy Henry offers therapeutic riding, care farming and animal-assisted therapy to children and adults and is based in Ballylickey near Bantry. Sandra Schmid is a fully qualified therapeutic riding coach with over 28 years of experience working with horses. For further details and to see the full range of sessions available, visit www.hairyhenry.com.

GOLF

Golfers are spoilt for choice in this area. Bantry Bay Golf Club is a superb 18-hole championship golf course, designed by the late Christy O’Connor Junior. The course is situated in a stunning scenic setting with 14 of the holes overlooking the bay and the breath-taking sea views of the islands and the mountains of Beara will stay with you for a long time, even if you’re having and off-day on the greens! Another option is Glengarriff Golf Club with its nine-hole course, also located in a spectacular, scenic setting. The club’s honorary president was long-time local resident, the late great Hollywood film star Dr Maureen O’Hara-Blair.

BANTRY WATER WHEEL

The iconic public library is situated where the Bantry Woollen Mills used to operate from. The water wheel has been restored and now works in its original position overlooking Bridge Street. It is particularly impressive to see in action after a heavy rainfall.

BANTRY BAY BOAT HIRE

Join Bantry Bay Boat Hire for an unforgettable experience on the water this summer. Choose from the exciting Sea Safari boat tour that takes you out on the bay in search of dolphins, seals and other wildlife or let everyone take turns at being the ‘captain for the day’ on the self-drive boats. Seafood tours and sunset kayaking trips run every week or you can hire your own kayak or stand-up paddle board and navigate The Bantry Blueway marked kayaking route around the bay. Summer camps run all summer for children aged 8yrs+, so make sure to check them out on www.bantrybayboathire.ie

KILNARUANE PILLAR STONE

The Kilnaruane stone is an isolated standing stone in a field overlooking Bantry Bay. It is of great importance as it has a very rare depiction of the kind of boat that St Brendan is assumed to have used to reach America. The inscriptions and carvings on the stone show four men in a boat, navigating skywards through a sea of crosses, which is why it is known locally as St Brendan’s Stone.

THE BANTRY BLUEWAY

The Bantry Blueway takes canoeists, kayakers and paddle boarders on a choice of 2km, 6km or 9km water trails in the picturesque harbour, encompassing up to seven different points, starting at Abbey Slipway and taking in Whiddy Island before moving across to Reenbeg Point and back via Railway Pier. Paddlers of all ages and abilities can choose from the three trails of varying levels – from beginners to intermediate and advanced. Blueways are water paths or trails developed to encourage recreation, ecological education and preservation of wildlife resources. Bring your own equipment or you can hire locally. www.bantrybayport.com

COMMUNITY CAFÉ BRIDGE STREET

The Bridge Street Community Café offers a safe and welcoming space to any adult in the community who needs support and understanding. The café offers peer support groups, activities and workshops, a listening table, light snacks and tea and coffee. Everyone is welcome to the café and the opening times are as follows: Mondays from 10am to 4pm; Wednesdays from 1pm to 4pm and Fridays from 10am to 4pm and from 7pm to 10pm.

BANTRY BAY CHARTERS

Bantry Bay Charters offer deep sea angling, mackerel fishing and marine wildlife tours departing from both Bantry and Glengarriff. Bay fishing is a great way to spend the day with family or friends. Experience the thrill of catching your first-ever fish or compete to catch the biggest one. Bantry Bay and Glengarriff Harbour have an abundance of wildlife and on the Marine Wildlife Tour, you have a chance of seeing Atlantic grey seals, a wide variety of birdlife, including the white-tailed sea eagle, harbour porpoise, common dolphin and minke whales.Visit www.bantrybaycharters.ie

BANTRY HOUSE AND GARDENS

Visit Bantry House and Gardens and climb the iconic 103 steps for a spectacular view of the house with Bantry Bay beyond it. Parts of the historic house are open to view but the gardens alone are a wonder and it’s no surprise that it’s a popular venue for weddings and wedding photographs. Discover delights such as a croquet lawn, grass tennis court, circular flower beds and sunken gardens. Be sure to follow the stream walk or the woodland walk up to the walled garden and enjoy a coffee and cake at the onsite tearoom afterwards. www.bantryhouse.com.

LOTS ON AT BANTRY LIBRARY

Bantry Library has a number of events on throughout the summer. The storytime and craft sessions are held on the second Saturday of each month from 11.30 to 1pm. Lego-building sessions are held on the first and third Saturdays from 11am to 1pm. Games and puzzle sessions are held on the fourth Saturday of each month from 11am to 1pm. These sessions occur throughout summer except during the week of the West Cork Literary Festival in July. www.westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival for more on this.

LEARN TO SAIL

Bantry Bay Sailing Club offers ISA-approved courses in dinghy sailing and has courses for both beginners and improvers. The club operates off the Abbey slipway as it is a sheltered and safe spot. It offers competitive prices and provides dinghies for the duration of the course. www.bantrybaysailingclub.ie

MEALAGH VALLEY HALL

The Mealagh Valley Hall is situated a short drive out of Bantry town and is a hive of activity with regular activites includind set dancing, yoga, bingo, cards and arts and crafts. There are often workshops, events, socials and fundraisers held at the hall to which everyone is welcome to attend. Keep an eye on local social media and posters for upcoming events.

BÉICÍN WALK

The Béicín Walk is one of five Bantry Heritage Council loop walks. The entire loop is an easy grade consisting of paths and pavements for the entire 2.5km, which makes it very popular with families who have buggies to push or with young children on bicycles. The promenade also has a variety of open-air gym equipment all along the seafront, which makes it a most scenic way to keep fit. See www.bantry.ie for more on the loop walks.

PONY TREKKING

A wonderful way to explore the terrain of West Cork is by horseback. It gives a better opportunity of noticing the hedgerows and finer details which are often overlooked whilst driving. There are a few horse-riding and pony trekking centres of excellence around Bantry and most of them offer the opportunity of a hack or outride along a bridle path in addition to traditional riding lessons.

Sheep’s Head Peninsula

THE GOAT’S PATH DRIVE

The Goats Path Drive is the scenic route which connects Kilcrohane to Bantry via Gearhies. The drive offers a sweeping vista of Bantry Bay. At the summit, Seefin mountain, there is a statue of The Pieta and a parking lay-by to take in the views of both Bantry Bay and Dunmanus Bay.

LIGHTHOUSE AND WALKS

The Sheep’s Head Way is a fully marked 120km route which encompasses numerous loop walks of varying lengths and is ideal for self-guided walks and photo opportunities.

At the end of the peninsula, Tooreen, there is a coffee shop and toilet facilities. From here, the lighthouse is an easy and accessible hike and, on a good day, you may be thrilled to see a passing whale or pod of dolphins. www.livingthesheepsheadway.com

COMMUNITY GARDEN IN DURRUS

The Community Garden in Durrus at Philip’s Green is a multi-sensory garden that was created by the community for the community. It is a space to be enjoyed by all and has a motto saying ‘kind words, kind hands, kind feet.’

GOAT’S PATH FARM & POD PARK

The Goat’s Path Farm and Pod Park has six luxury pods to stay in. Set into the high landscape of Sheep’s Head, with both countryside views and sea views of Bantry Bay, there’s plenty to do with a playground and Bee Happy Fairy Forest onsite. There is also a campsite with family and small pitches available, all equipped with electricity, showers and toilet. With barbeques onsite, you’ll find a fully stocked fridge where you can buy fresh meat and food to cook at your leisure. www.goatspathpods.ie

AIR INDIA MEMORIAL GARDEN

It would be difficult to find a more serene location than that of the garden of remembrance, set by the seashore at Ahakista, for the 329 victims of the Air India flight from Montreal to Delhi, via London, which was blown up by a terrorist bomb off the south-west coast of Ireland on June 23rd, 1985. The names of all those killed are inscribed on a monument in this oasis of tranquility, where they are remembered annually on the anniversary by relatives and friends.

Beara peninsula

ADRIGOLE AND THE HEALY PASS

Adrigole is the gateway to the Beara Peninsula and it is from here that the Healy Pass can be accessed. The Healy Pass is one of the most panoramic mountain passes in Ireland and rises to an elevation of 334m as it cuts its way up to the two highest points in the Caha range, where it passes through, into Kerry.

It is named after Tim Healy, the first governor-general of the Irish Free State, who was born in Bantry.

KAYAK WITH SEALS IN ADRIGOLE

Wild Atlantic Wildlife offers you the chance to go kayaking with the seals from their location in Adrigole, a sheltered part of Bantry Bay. It makes an ideal venue for beginners, who will be delighted with the inquisitive seals who like to swim alongside the kayaks. You can also take off on an adventure sailing expedition along the Wild Atlantic Way. www.wildatlanticwildlife.ie

ALLIHIES COPPER MINES AND MUSEUM

The town of Allihies is the most westerly parish of Co Cork and has a ‘new view around every corner.’ The Allihies Copper Mine Museum tells of the miners’ lives and of the conditions they worked in, including those of the women and children. The museum also has an art gallery, gift shop and café. www.acmm.ie

CASTLETOWNBERE

Castletownbere is Ireland’s leading whitefish port and boasts one of the finest natural harbours on the coast. It is a lovely town to visit and many of the Beara Way walking trails originate in the area. Be sure to visit the famous MacCarthy’s Bar on the square which is featured on the cover of Pete McCarthy’s book of that name. Dating back to the 1870s, as little as possible has changed since.

BEARA BOAT TOURS

Beara Boat Tours operates from Ballycrovane Pier, Eyeries and this award-winning company offers fishing and sightseeing tours of Coulagh Bay. Visit their Facebook page for further information or contact them on 083-1318985.

BEAST OF BEARA

Test your stamina by taking part in the Beast of Beara with a challenging 20km walk, run or race across three peaks on Saturday July 20th. All proceeds on the day are in aid of the Garnish GAA development fund and other local community groups.

DZOGCHEN BEARA

A new temple at Dzogchen Beara Buddhist Retreat Centre, at the tip of the Beara Peninsula, is opening its doors from July and everyone is welcome. The temple programme 2024 is a wonderful way to experience this beautiful new addition. Whether you are new to meditation and Buddhism, or an experienced meditation practitioner, there is something for everyone. Drop into the café, attend an event, stay overnight or simply enjoy a peaceful walk and amazing ocean views. www.dzogchenbeara.org

SCUBA DIVING SAFARIS

Explore the wonders of the underwater world with your own master scuba diver instructor on an exclusive tailor-made private day tour. The entire itinerary can be customised to your level of experience and to exploring stunning underwater locations. So whether you’re a complete beginner or experienced diver, a unique itinerary will be created for you to safely delve into the underwater world. [email protected] kenmarebaydiving.com

THE BEARA WAY

The Beara Way loop is just over 200km in total, perfect for hiking. It is graded strenuous so not for the faint-hearted, but nonetheless it is the ideal way to take in the scenic views of the Beara Peninsula, with lakes, mountains, woodland paths, bog roads and standing stones just some of what you will come across along the way.

THE CAHA PASS

Although technically not all in West Cork, the Caha Pass on the N71 between Glengarriff and Kenmare is worth a drive, or if you’re fit and used to the bike, a cycle. The tunnels that are hewn from the rock at the highest point are a sight that alone make the trip worthwhile. Enter the long tunnel in Cork and you effective emerge in Kerry. As you wind down the mountain on the other side, you will come to Molly Gallivan’s Cottage and Traditional Farm which is a treat to visit. Be sure to get a photo of the enormous wood-carved Druid as he stands gazing out over Druid’s View.

Glengarriff | Kealkil | Ballylickey

BLUE POOL AND BLUE POOL TRAILS

The Blue Pool is formed where the river meets the sea, and it is one of the places from which to get a boat to Garinish Island and is where the Blue Pool Ferry can be found. This is a beautiful, magical harbour, hidden in an area of seaside woodland, right in the heart of Glengarriff village, with access beside Quills Woollen Market. It has many trails and walkways through the idyllic forested area and there has been a considerable amount of work done recently to improve access. The walks, including 1.6kms of trails, were extensively renovated to make it more accessible to wheelchair users, and includes wonderful viewing points along the way. On sunny days there’s also an opportunity to take a dip in the sea along the walkway, with seats at a bathing area with access to a floating pontoon.

BAMBOO PARK

The Bamboo Park in Glengarriff is a great place for families to explore. Inviting pathways weave through the bamboo plantations leading to exotic gardens, where ferns, palm trees, hydrangea, fuchsia and cosmos thrive. Sooner or later you’ll discover the little cove where you can enjoy a beach picnic along the magnificent shoreline of Glengarriff harbour. www.bamboo-park.com

WILD TASTES AT TWO GREEN SHOTS

Did you know that growing all around you is a hidden larder of incredible flavour? Native mountain ash trees produce a berry in autumn that you can make an amazing marmalade from. Rosebay Willowherb leaves can be processed to make a delicious naturally decaf brew, while roasted dandelion roots make a delicious decaf coffee. If you’d like to discover more, Two Green Shoots in Glengarriff run guided foraging walks on Fridays weekly, May to September on Esk Mountain Foraging Trail. Tours include a feast of wild flavours to enjoy. For more information and tickets visit www.twogreenshoots.com. Accommodation also available. NOTE: Please follow Safe & Sustainable foraging practices when gathering any wild plants. NEVER ingest anything you’re not 100% sure you’ve identified correctly!

MEALAGH WOODS

Situated at the top of the beautiful Mealagh Valley, this route takes you on a 3km meander through deciduous woodlands and along the banks of the Mealagh River. The ancient Barnagowlane West wedge tomb is in the area and is worth visiting as it dates back to the Neolithic age, making it about 4,000 years old. www.everytrail.com

FUTURE FORESTS

Future Forests in Kealkil is an award-winning and innovative garden centre. The shop is built out of wood and children love threading their way through the paths that wind around fruit trees and over little streams. Future Forests stocks a huge selection of plants from bare-rooted trees and shrubs to roses and perennial flowers. You can choose your garden and have it posted directly to your home. Enjoy a cup of coffee and a snack at the Coffee Bee café whilst surrounded by gorgeous plants. www.futureforests.ie

GARINISH ISLAND

Garinish Island (Ilnacullin Garinish or Garnish), bequeathed to the Irish people in 1953, is located in the sheltered harbour of Glengarriff in Bantry Bay and is world renowned for its Italiana te gardens which are laid out in beautiful walks and have some stunning specimen plants which are rare in this climate. To get there, take the Garinish Island Ferry from Glengarriff Pier or the Blue Pool Ferry from Blue Pool, where you will pass Seal Island and be able to admire the seal colony that lives there. Garinish Island also boasts a restored Martello tower. www.garinishisland.ie

THE EWE EXPERIENCE

The Ewe Experience is Ireland’s only interactive Sculpture Garden. The 1km-long trail, weaves along a waterfall, over bridges and up steps on a spectacular mountainside. A maze of pathways, it is packed with creations from the tiny and hidden, to the monumental – the story of nature, playful surprises and plenty of the unexpected. A garden designed for all ages, it is a truly unique and memorable place to visit, and definitely the more you look, the more you’ll discover! ‘Ireland’s 100 Best Places’ (Mckennas Guide). theewe.com

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS – WEST CORK HIKES

Climb West Cork’s iconic Sugarloaf mountain near Glengarriff with experienced local guide, Adam Harrington. Spaces are limited on each walk and the group meets at 10am every Sunday. Transport from Glengarriff to Sugarloaf is provided. 083-2075905.

GOUGANE BARRA PARK

The National Forest Park at Gougane Barra has six waymarked walking trails to suit every level of fitness. There is also a looped one-way 3km motor trail that goes through the forest which affords spectacular views of the valley and its enclosing mountains. The source of the River Lee, which flows into the sea at Cork city, originates in the park and it can be seen on one of the walks. St Finbarr’s Oratory, set on a serene island on the lake, is a most picturesque sight and well worth visiting. www.gouganebarra.com

KEALKIL PARKLAND & CARRIGANASS CASTLE

Kealkil Parkland at Carriganass Castle is a site of about 4.5 acres, including a 1.1km loop walk, an outdoor gym and even 12 fairy houses – made by local schoolchildren – dotted along the route. Located on the northern bank of the Ouvane River near Kealkil, Carriganass Castle, built in 1541 by Dermot O’Sullivan Beare, is steeped in history. www.carriganasscastle.com

PRIEST’S LEAP

The Priest’s Leap gets its name from a legend where a priest was being pursued by soldiers and managed to escape by getting his horse to jump off a cliff. The horse sailed safely through the air and landed in Newtown, Bantry. The place where its hooves struck the ground has a commemorative plaque telling the tale. Knockboy, the summit, is the highest peak in Co Cork.

HOLY WELL AT KEALKIL

There are over 3,000 holy wells in Ireland, but one to visit has to be the Kealki l Holy Well. South of the old graveyard of Kilmocomoge (signposted as Lady’s Well) and immaculately maintained and painted with white and blue trim, this well has an aura of holiness and stillness around it. Amongst all the statuettes of Mother Mary, look out for the little statue of a nun who stands out endearingly in her black habit and cloak.

GLENGARRIFF NATURE RESERVE AND WOODS

These woods are one of the finest examples of sessile oak woods in Ireland. There are several walks within the reserve and all are clearly marked out along well-maintained paths. The Riverside Walk is a gentle loop walk of about 1km. The Big Meadow Walk (3.5km) and the steep walk up to Lady Bantry’s Lookout are two other very popular walks in these enchanting woods.

WILD ATLANTIC SEAWEED BATHS

Based occasionally at Snave Pier, the popular and refreshing seaweed baths pop up in various other coastal areas of West Cork, and further afield, more or less all year round. To find them, follow their Facebook and Instagram pages where location updates are announced each week. www.wildatlanticseaweedbaths.com

KEALKIL STONE CIRCLE

The megalithic site comprises a stone circle, standing stones and cairn. The stone circle consists of five axis stones and the standing stone, over four metres high, is thought to be the highest standing stone in Ireland. The hike up to the stone is rather strenuous and can be wet in places, but the views of Bantry Bay and Mullaghmesha mountain make it well worth the effort.

Drimoleague

HERITAGE LOOP WALK

Recent expansion of this walk alongside the Quarry Road has created a beautiful 2.5 hour walk (5km) from the Railway Yard westwards past Centra and onwards to Moyny Bridge. It then follows the river path all the way to Ahanafunsion Bridge, then up to the Top of the Rock and finally back down the hill to the village. It is fully waymarked (red arrows). The Drimoleague Heritage Walkways book can be purchased for €4 at the Top of the Rock Walking Centre (086-1735134) where bathroom facilities are also available. While in Drimoleague, you can also enjoy the Deelish Cascades walk, the Castledonovan Loop and the Shronacarton linear walk, all detailed in the book. Welcome!

CASTLEDONOVAN CASTLE

The imposing and impressive Castledonovan Castle just outside Drimoleague was the chief stronghold of the O’Donovan clan. It was built around 1560 and attacked and burned down by Cromwell in 1650. It has been uninhabited since then with the exception of wildlife, including the Chough, a protected bird who nests in the castle. The Chough is easy to spot with red legs and beak against black plumage. The castle is built on a rock foundation standing proud with walls three feet thick. The structure has stood against the storms of time until 1900 when the south west corner fell off, which now allows you to clearly see the construction of the castle from the outside.

BUMBLEBEE FLOWER FARM

Join award-winning flower farmer Mags Riordan on a unique experience around the beautiful grounds of Bumblebee Flower Farm. Offering a choice of workshops, come and learn skills in growing edible flowers, cut flowers and pollinator friendly garden borders. Or join an afternoon guided walk around the farm. Booking is essential, check their website for dates of experiences and open days. Call 086 082 3318. www.bumblebeeflowerfarm.ie Eircode: P47KX75.

TOP OF THE ROCK POD PÁIRC & FARMHANDS ACTIVITY

The Pod Páirc has seven delightful camping pods, along with tent and campervan spaces, with excellent facilities on-site. It is perfect for families, couples and walkers. Situated on a working farm, you can book a farm tour and enjoy a picnic, while spending time with the animals, or have fun in the Pod Páirc playground. There is a walking centre onsite, perfect as a stop-off point on your walk or for learning about the many local walkways. www.topoftherock.ie

ALPACA FARM

Waterfall alpaca farm is located near Castledonovan between Dunmanway and Bantry. They offer visitors the chance to take their adorable alpacas for a walk along a beautiful riverside trail. Maximum of 6 people per group and children need to be at least seven years old. For families with younger children or larger groups, they also offer tours where you can meet and feed the animals, learn about them and enjoy the trail after. Booking is essential so please call 028 31953. www.westcorkalpacas.com. Eircode P47 TD70.

PITCH AND PUTT

While in Drimoleague why not spend the afternoon polishing your swing and enjoying a game of pitch and putt? The course is open throughout the week for green fees and club hire. For further information, call 087-7641420 or 028- 31186/31340.

***

