TALKING POINTS: Carbery clubs left with plenty of work to do in county hurling championships

BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE – It was never going to be an easy task stepping up into the county’s top tier of hurling and even though they are acquitting themselves admirably in Group 2, Newcestown will need a result against 2022 champions, St Finbarr’s, if they are to avoid being possibly dragged into the dreaded relegation playoffs; Newcestown currently have the best scoring difference (-6) of the winless teams in the other two groups. After being defeated narrowly 1-17 to 2-13 by Fr O’Neills, the Carbery side suffered their second successive defeat of the group stages, this time at the hands of Blackrock, 3-17 to 0-21. The Rockies’ three goals – from Alan Connolly, Robbie Cotter and Shane O’Keeffe – were the difference and it now has Newcestown scrambling for safety.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT – While all three Carbery teams in the premier junior hurling championship can advance to the quarter-finals, each will require other results to go their way in the final round of group games if they are to progress. Argideen Rangers, Barryroe and Kilbrittain lost to Glen Rovers, Nemo Rangers and Ballygarvan respectively. Of the three, the path is clearest for the black and amber, knowing a win against Nemo Rangers and a Barryroe loss or draw against Ballygarvan will send them through. For Barryroe, they will be hoping Kilbrittain beat Nemo Rangers and they better that result by four points. For Argideen Rangers, their task will be more centered around avoiding a relegation playoff as they are one of only two teams on zero points. Still, there is a route that could see them through – they will need Glen Rovers to beat St Finbarr’s and look to overcome St Catherines by eight points to hope to progress to the knockout stages.

BANDON’S WOES – The fifth and final Carbery team in county action over the weekend was Bandon, who lost out to Kildorrery, 2-14 to 1-14, in the intermediate A hurling championship, in Watergrasshill on Saturday. Having also lost to Blackrock, they have two defeats after two games, and currently sit on zero points. They must produce a result against 2023 premier Junior champions, Erins Own, if they are to avoid a relegation playoff. The town side will be looking to avoid their third hurling relegation in four seasons.

CHAMPS CRUSHED – In what was the shock result of the weekend’s Carbery junior A hurling championship, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas announced themselves as real contenders for the title with a 2-22 to 0-12 over reigning champions Clonakilty. The star of the show was young Caolann O’Donovan who hit 1-6 in a win that made all those in the division stand up and take notice. Mathúnas are in a three-team group that also includes St Oliver Plunkett’s, and a win for the Castletown men will send both them and Clonakilty through. A Plunkett's victory would mean all three teams would finish on two points and score difference would come into effect.

JUNIOR A JUGGERNAUTS – Along with Diarmuid Ó Mathúna’s noteworthy victory over Clonakilty, there were some other big wins recorded in last weekend’s Carbery junior A hurling championship. Favourites for the title, Ballinascarthy had a very impressive 6-26 to 2-7 win over Bandon – Brian O’Donovan was Bal’s main man, notching 1-7. Kilbree, another title contender, had a 1-21 to 0-7 victory over St Colum’s, with Jim Shanahan pointing 0-12. St Mary’s 1-21 to 0-8 win over Bantry was equally as impressive. Dohenys defeated Randal Óg in a closely fought affair, 0-21 to 2-12, rounding off the weekend’s local hurling action.