Signs will soon direct public to beach wheelchair service

CLONAKILTY Access Group has welcomed confirmation from Cork County Council that signs will soon be erected for the beach wheelchair service at Inchydoney Beach.

With the summer season in full swing, people are already using the two all-terrain beach wheelchairs at Inchydoney, but many beach goers may still not be aware of how they operate.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Evie Nevin, vice-chair and secretary of Clonakilty Access Group, said they welcomed the signage decision, following a recent meeting they had with Council officials.

‘It was one of many issues we discussed. We are delighted that they will be used and it is another step forward in making Inchydoney beach more accessible,’ she said.

While the group are not in charge of the beach wheelchairs, she and former councillor Paul Hayes are both contacts for information on the wheelchairs.

The booking system to use the beach wheelchairs can be carried out at the Inchydoney Lodge & Spa Hotel. Once completed, users can collect the beach wheelchair at the lifeguards’ hut.

There was controversy last year when the two state-of-the-art Hippocampe beach wheelchairs, valued at €6,000, had to be stored in former councillor Paul Hayes’ garage, while a local family stored the second chair.

Clonakilty Camogie Club had fundraised for the beach wheelchairs in 2021, but overnight storage issues meant that beach users didn’t get to avail of them until the very end of the summer season, and it emerged then that only one was in use.

A Council spokesperson said that the beach wheelchair service is operated by a local group in conjunction with Inchydoney Lodge & Spa.

‘Cork County Council is aware that the service is up and running for the 2024 summer bathing season, and has agreed to provide signage advertising the service, which will be in place shortly.’

Paul Hayes thanked everyone for making the beach wheelchairs available this summer. He said it is worth noting that the beach wheelchair service is only available while lifeguards are on duty, and that full-time lifeguard cover finishes at the end of August. However, there will be weekend cover for the first two weekends of September.

‘The beach wheelchairs float and can move quickly away from the shore if not supervised fully,’ he cautioned.

A similar beach wheelchair service also operates at the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery, where two beach wheelchairs are stored at the local Pitch and Putt Club.