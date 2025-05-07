Farm shows open for business

The much-anticipated agricultural show season gears up this month.

WEST Cork competitors will be readying themselves in the coming weeks for the beginning of show season, which kicks off in earnest on May 18th with the 2025 Bandon Show.

Entries are now open for a number of shows across the county, with the big one – the Cork Summer Show (June 14th and 15th) now inviting entries across over 800 competition classes.

There is a wide variety of categories from livestock and equestrian events to horticulture, baking, art, and traditional craftsmanship.

With many sought-after accolades up for grabs and the chance to compete at a high standard within the south of Ireland in the early summer show season, the Cork event offers a unique platform to showcase skill, passion, and creativity.

For 2025, the Irish Draught sections have been enhanced, with multiple qualifiers for other shows.

The Cork/Kerry branch of the Irish Draught Horse Breeders Association (IDHBA) will also be offering a substantial prize for Irish Draught Mares and Foals.

Returning favourites include the Supreme Beef Champion, one of the show’s most prestigious titles, recognising excellence in beef cattle and offering breeders a standout moment on a national stage; and the Young Stockperson Classes, welcoming the next generation of farmers, with dedicated classes for ages 8–12 and 13–17, designed to build confidence and encourage a love of livestock care and showing.

It’s in those classes that West Cork competitors shone last year, with Bandon’s Chloe Hegarty winning first place in the coveted Beef Young Stockperson Championship.

The 13-year-old from Currevreeda has been showing cattle since she was just three and has pedigree on the show circuit, having also taken first place in the Young Handlers class in the 2023 Cork show. Second place on that day last year went to Zoe Salter from Castlehaven who was awarded for her Castlehaven Grayling 60.

‘Everyone is encouraged to enter, whether you’re an experienced breeder, a young enthusiast, or a talented craftsperson, the Cork Summer Show is your stage,’ said Gerard Murphy, president of the Munster Agricultural Society.

‘For 220 years, the Munster Agricultural Society has championed Irish agriculture, supporting innovation and excellence across farming, food, and rural industries. This year’s show will be a fitting tribute to that proud legacy while embracing the future of the sector.

‘We encourage participants of all backgrounds to enter now and be part of one of Ireland’s most prestigious agricultural competitions.

‘Whether you are a seasoned exhibitor or entering for the first time, the Cork Summer Show is the perfect stage to display talent, innovation, and dedication to your craft.’

The first official Cork Summer Show took place in 1810, and has grown year after year into a cornerstone event of Ireland’s agricultural calendar.

In 2012 the event was moved to the new showgrounds in Curraheen, which have allowed the show to expand greatly.

This year will also feature the Best Overall Art and Crafts award, celebrating creativity across all mediums, the best in show craft item will be awarded the prestigious Dr Ruth Mitchell Quill Cup, which will be open to all entries within the craft sections.

The Best in Show for Floral Art – much sought after due to its high standards of perfection and skill – will get a specially commissioned box rosette.

Traders and small businesses are also encouraged to apply for a chance to engage with over 40,000 visitors across the weekend.

For more information and to enter, visit corksummershow.com.