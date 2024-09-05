Rosscarbery on track for semi-final spot

ROSSCARBERY 0-8

INCH ROVERS 0-6

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

A THIRD consecutive Cork LGFA intermediate county championship victory has Rosscarbery in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages.

Inch Rovers travelled to Rosscarbery but left empty handed despite a dogged effort and having rattled the crossbar and post on three separate occasions on Sunday. Held to six points, the East Cork club were denied victory by a determined Rosscarbery defence and an opposing attack in which Kellianne French and Etaoin Hayes excelled.

Yet, it was the full-back line of Ellie Jennings, Kate O’Sullivan and Gemma O’Sullivan plus half-back line of Sarah Hayes, Claire Kingston and Cliona Maguire that bed-rocked the West Cork club’s merited victory.

With three group games to go, Rosscarbery are level with O’Donovan Rossa and Naomh Abán at the top of the standings and in the hunt for a county semi-final berth; the top four teams after the group stages will contest the semi-finals.

‘We said before the game that if we get the performance, the result will look after itself,’ Rosscarbery manager Sean O’Neill told The Southern Star.

‘We can’t ask any more of the girls. They were outstanding. We have things to work on, we understand that but the effort and work rate today was unbelievable.

‘We have not conceded a goal in our last three games. That’s a great record to have. Our backs were outstanding today, they are playing so well (right now).’

‘We were up against a tough and more experienced side in Inch Rovers today,’ added Rosscarbery defender Cliona Maguire.

‘A lot of our older and more experienced players have moved on in the last couple of years. We have asked the younger girls, some under 16, to put it up to us and you know, they are putting the older players on the team under pressure.’

Amid overcast conditions, it was Rosscarbery that enjoyed the better start, but Inch proved more clinical with Angela Walsh splitting the posts after five minutes.

Rosscarbery midfielders Hannah O’Hea and Maeve Kingston gained a foothold and that permitted Kellianne French to make her presence felt. French converted two frees and added a third from play to make it 0-3 to 0-1 after ten minutes.

At the opposite end, Angela Walsh remained a constant threat. The experienced former inter-county star rattled an upright before Inch saw another effort rebound back off the crossbar.

The East Cork club’s inability to convert their chances was punished when an Etaoin Hayes point pushed the hosts three clear. The score remained unchanged until Ross’s Grainne O’Brien raised a white flag three minutes before the break. Noelle O’Donovan converted a free to reduce the deficit, 0-5 to 0-2, at the interval.

Inch restarted in a determined mood as Angela Walsh scorched an effort inches over the crossbar. Noelle O’Donovan made it a one-point game via a free shortly after.

Goalkeeper Mary Hurley had to be quick off her line to twice deny a dominant Rovers as Rosscarbery struggled to get anything going in the final third. It took a Kellianne French free to settle Ross nerves prior to Etaoin Hayes adding another from play to make it 0-7 to 0-4.

Noelle O’Donovan missed a close-range free but Sarah Harrington fired over to leave two between the teams with eight minutes to go. Despite wasting three consecutive chances, Kellianne French finally split the posts to make it 0-8 to 0-5 close to the end.

Requiring a goal, Inch’s Angela Walsh burst clear only to watch her venomous effort clip the crossbar and sail over. That was Inch’s last chance to salvage a draw or better as Rosscarbery held on to claim another impressive victory. Rosscarbery host Donoughmore on Sunday while Inch Rovers welcome Abhainn Dalla to Killeagh.

Our Star: Sarah Hayes and Cliona Maguire got through a huge amount of work but Kellianne French's five points were crucial to Rosscarbery's victory.

Scorers

Rosscarbery: Kellianne French 0-5 (3f); Etaoin Hayes 0-2; Grainne O’Brien 0-1.

Inch Rovers: Angela Walsh 0-3; Noelle O’Donovan 0-2 (2f); Sarah Harrington 0-1.

Rosscarbery: Mary Hurley; Ellie Jennings, Kate O’Sullivan, Gemma O’Sullivan; Sarah Hayes, Claire Kingston, Cliona Maguire; Hannah O’Hea, Maeve Kingston; Katie Murphy, Grainne O’Brien, Laura Hodnett; Etaoin Hayes, Ciara O’Rourke, Kellianne French.

Subs: Ellen O’Hea for C O’Rourke (43), Katelyn French for C Kingston (inj, 51).

Inch Rovers: Kayla Jennings; Aoife Feeney, Lydia Williams, Riona Murphy; Emily Brenner, Aoife Walsh, Grainne O’Neill; Emma Cosgrave, Aoife Joyce; Caoilfhionn Barry, Sarah Harrington, Clodagh Scully; Aoife Long, Noelle O’Donovan, Angela Walsh.

Subs: Molly O’Regan for A Long (50), Aoife O’Regan for C Barry (50).

Referee: Simon Murphy (Clonakilty).