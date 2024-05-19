Robbie Minihane’s goal the difference as Castlehaven go joint top in Division 1 of county league

Castlehaven 1-13

St Finbarr’s 0-11

CASTLEHAVEN went joint top of the McCarthy Insurance Group Division 1 county football league table following a five-point victory over St Finbarr’s in Moneyvohallane last Sunday.

Robbie Minihane’s first-half goal earned Castlehaven a lead they would never relinquish despite a spirited Barr’s effort. Add in eight Mark Collins points and the West Cork side was full value for their latest league success.

‘The pitches are starting to get harder at this time of the year with the weather improving so better football tends to happen which is always good to see,’ Castlehaven manager Seanie Cahalane told The Southern Star.

‘It will be another few weeks before we start building (properly) towards the championship. Robbie’s goal was important but we are disappointed that we missed a few more goal-scoring opportunities in the first half. Those are things to work on and good learning curves for the lads.’

Impressive during the opening quarter, a rare Barr’s defensive slip presented Minihane with a goal scoring opportunity after ten minutes. He duly netted and even though Mark Collins watched his penalty strike an upright, the hosts led 1-8 to 0-6 at the short whistle. Eoghan McGreevey (0-1), John Wigginton Barrett (0-2) and Cillian Myers Murray (0-3) were on target for the Barr’s with Mark Collins (0-4), Robbie Minihane (1-0), Michael Hurley (0-2), Conor O’Driscoll and Thomas O’Mahony (0-1 each) providing the Haven’s scores.

A free-flowing first half was followed by a much cagier second period. Castlehaven used their five-point cushion to keep their opponents at arm’s length with centre-back Mark Collins in imperious form and kicking an additional four points.

St Finbarr’s matched the West Cork side for scores in the second period thanks to three McGreevey efforts and two Wigginton Barrett points. A superb Conor Nolan score and late Collins free cemented another good day’s work for Seanie Cahalane’s side.

‘The Barr’s were down a good few and we were ourselves too,’ Castlehaven manager Cahalane added. ‘It is hard to read too much into it at this time of year. It is early doors. We have another two points on the board but we won’t be reading too much into it. It was a good competitive game and we are happy with the win.’

Scorers

Castlehaven: M Collins 0-8 (6f); R Minihane 1-0; M Hurley 0-2; C O’Driscoll, T O’Mahony, C Nolan 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: E McGreevey, J Wigginton Barrett 0-4 each; C Myers Murray 0-3 (1f).

Castlehaven: D Cahalane; J O’Regan, R Walsh, T O’Mahony; J Walsh, M Collins (captain), J O’Driscoll; J O’Neill, C Cahalane; C Nolan, R Minihane, S Browne; M Maguire, M Hurley, C O’Driscoll.

Subs: R Whelton for R Walsh (51), K O’Donovan for M Maguire (53), D Whelton for J Walsh (55).

St Finbarr’s: D Newman; S Ryan, F Crowley, C Steele; B Hennessy, A O’Connor, E Dennehy; J Burns, A Lyne; B O’Connell, E McGreevey (captain), C Barrett; J Murphy, C Myers Murray, J Wigginton Barrett.

Subs: C Lyons for A Lynne (5, inj), C McCarthy for C Steele (ht), C Doolan for C Myers Murray (ht), J Fitzsimons for J Murphy (44), S Fenton for C Barrett (44, inj).

Referee: J Forbes (Dohenys).