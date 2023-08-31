Rampant Rossas make big statement in Junior A championship

O’DONOVAN ROSSA 4-15

BANTRY BLUES 3-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

O’DONOVAN Rossa claimed the local bragging rights following a merited Cork LGFA Junior A Football Championship victory over local rivals Bantry Blues in Skibbereen.

Last year’s beaten county finalists continued their undefeated start to this year’s JAFC campaign by netting four superbly crafted goals.

O’Donovan Rossa’s full-forward line of Cork U16 star Éabha O’Donovan, Kate O’Donovan and Fionnuala O’Driscoll were a constant threat and midfielders Laura O’Mahony and Triona Murphy provided continuous support from midfield.

Superbly anchored by Emer McCarthy and Sarah Hurley, it was the winner’s back six that caught the eye. Based on their first two championship displays, O’Donovan Rossa have every chance of going deep in the championship once again this year.

Even in defeat, a young Bantry Blues showed enough spirit and battling qualities to suggest the West Cork side can bounce back in their two remaining round-robin ties.

‘We wanted to come out here and focus on ourselves,’ Cork and O’Donovan Rossa’s Laura O’Mahony commented. ‘Being at home in front of our own crowd, we focused on what we could do right and what we needed to improve upon from the Midleton game. I think we did that but there are still things to improve on.

‘As for playing midfield, well I have to get my fitness levels up a small bit! Honestly, anything that I can run on to with tackling involved and passing the ball off is a role I enjoy.’

O’Donovan Rossa went in search of a second consecutive JAFC win following their opening-round victory over Midleton. As for Bantry, the Blues, following a positive county league campaign, conceded a late goal and lost to Douglas in their championship opener. Those outcomes heightened the importance of a West Cork derby that was played out amid humid conditions. The home side enjoyed the brighter start and led 0-3 to 0-1 after seven minutes thanks to three Éabha O’Donovan (two frees) scores.

Eve Murphy provided an early Bantry point before being sin-binned along with O’Donovan Rossa’s Lisa Harte following an off-the-ball incident that resulted in two yellow cards.

Rossas capitalised on the additional space with Kate O’Connell kicking two points to stretch the host’s lead to four. Cork senior Laura O’Mahony was a danger bursting from deep throughout the afternoon and finished off a superb move by finding the net after 13 minutes. Kate O’Donovan added a point and, down 1-6 to 0-1, Bantry looked in trouble.

Admirably, the Blues rallied with Megan McSweeney punching a lofted free into the net before adding a point. In between, a Molly O’Sullivan score had a resurgent Bantry within a goal of their opponents prior to a scrappy spell.

It took Allie Tobin forcing a turnover and beginning an O’Donovan Rossa move that spanned the length of the pitch before Éabha O’Donovan arrowed home a cracking 25th-minute goal. Aoife O’Driscoll and O’Donovan tacked on additional points prior to the Blues’ Aoife Kingston responding. Rossas were full value for their 2-8 to 1-4 interval lead.

A flurry of sores arrived during a high-tempo third quarter. Laura O’Mahony raised a white flag prior to a brace of Rachel Murphy efforts, including one free. Lisa Harte floated over a terrific point ahead of another Rossas move that sliced through Bantry’s rear-guard. Fionnuala O’Driscoll provided the finishing touch, goaling to make it 3-10 to 1-6.

Éabha O’Donovan kept the Skibb side’s scoreboard ticking over but Bantry Blues underlined their battling qualities with a second Megan McSweeney goal on 40 minutes.

The home team’s defence stepped up, repeatedly wrestling back possession as Bantry’s attacks increased. Three breakaway Éabha O’Donovan, Fionnuala O’Driscoll and Kate O’Donovan scores made it 3-14 to 2-6 and substitute Áine McCarthy put the seal on Rossa’s victory with her side’s fourth goal three minutes from the end. Again Bantry hit back with another substitute, Mairead Dullea, netting from close range and Rachel Murphy adding a point. Fionnuala O’Driscoll completed the scoring as O’Donovan Rossa ran out convincing winners.

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: Éabha O’Donovan 1-6 (4f); Fionnuala O’Driscoll 1-2; Laura O’Mahony 1-1; Áine McCarthy 1-0; Kate O’Connell, Kate O’Donovan 0-2 each; Aoife O’Driscoll, Lisa Harte 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: Megan McSweeney 2-1; Rachel Murphy 0-3 (2f); Mairead Dullea 1-0; Eve Murphy, Molly O’Sullivan, Aoife Kingston 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: Tara O’Regan; Sinead Farrell, Emer McCarthy, Allie Tobin; Fiona Leonard, Sarah Hurley, Lisa Harte (captain); Laura O’Mahony, Triona Murphy; Jessica Beechinor, Kate O’Connell, Aoife O’Driscoll; Éabha O’Donovan, Kate O’Donovan, Fionnuala O’Driscoll.

Subs: Aoife Leonard for A O’Driscoll (ht), Michelle Donnellan for F Leonard (44), Emma Hurley for K O’Connell (48), Áine McCarthy for K O’Donovan (55), Elaine O’Donovan for A Tobin (55).

Bantry Blues: Seadhna O’Sullivan; Jessica Coakley, Kate McCarthy, Cliodhna O’Shea; Aisling Stock, Bernadette O’Flynn, Leah Barry; Eve Murphy, Emma Spillane; Aoife Kingston, Laura O’Sullivan (captain), Molly O’Sullivan; Zara Barry, Megan McSweeney, Rachel Murphy.

Subs: Lucy Coakley for L Barry (7, inj), Kate Keevers for M O’Sullivan (38), Ciara Barry for C O’Shea (49), Mairead Dullea for A Kingston (55), Ella McCarthy for K McCarthy (58).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery Ladies).