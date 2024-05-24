O’Shea rues Rebels’ missed chances in Munster senior B final defeat

Limerick 1-10

Cork 0-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

A POOR first-half display cost Cork in their Munster LGFA Senior B final defeat to Limerick in Mallow on Saturday.

The Shannonsiders’ first team built a nine-point interval lead at the expense of the Rebels’ second string and held on for a merited provincial final success.

Dohneys’ Noelle O’Mahony was one of Cork’s standout performers on a day Kieran O’Shea’s side’s inability to raise a green flag proved costly.

‘Limerick got a lucky break with their goal, it hit a post, could have gone anywhere, but they got a hand on it and put it in the back of the net,’ O’Shea told The Southern Star.

‘I suppose, even at that stage, once Limerick got that lead, they were going to hold on to it. At one stage in the first half, they had 14 behind the ball; it was always going to be difficult to break them down.

‘We said we were going to go out in the second half and try to do just that. In fairness, I think we did. We had our chances to come back. Unfortunately, we didn’t take them. That happens sometimes, you don’t get the break of the ball.’

The Rebels got off to the perfect start with Orlaith Roche and Emma Hurley scoring consecutive points inside the first two minutes. But Cork would not score again for the remainder of a first half completely dominated by their opponents.

Two Deborah Murphy scores and a Lauren Ryan effort preceded a Murphy attempt that came back off a post. Caoimhe McGrath reacted quickest and palmed the ball into the net. Struggling to make an impact, Cork conceded three additional Deborah Murphy frees and a Róisín Ambrose effort to trail 1-8 to 0-2 at the break.

Creditably, Cork emerged in a determined mood with two Katie Horgan (on free) and two Noelle O’Mahony (both frees) scores reducing the deficit to two points. Dominating the third quarter, a flowing Cork move released O’Mahony in on goal only for the Dohenys player to be denied a certain goal by goalkeeper Sophie Hennessey’s reflexes.

Limerick breathed a huge sigh of relief and a brace of Deborah Murphy frees settled her team’s nerves. A late Noelle O’Mahony free proved a consolation score as Cork lost out to a better-balanced Limerick 1-10 to 0-7.

As for the future of the Cork LGFA senior B set-up, Kieran O’Shea believes it has a future and hopes more counties follow suit.

‘The squad we have is a very talented group,’ the Cork manager said.

‘They got a chance to play in a Munster championship final today. That’s super for them and I really hope that the competition is looked at and, maybe, create an All-Ireland (championship) for those players.

‘Even Limerick said afterwards that they went ten weeks training last year without a competitive game. So, for all those players, I think this Munster LGFA Senior B competition is huge.’

Scorers

Limerick: Deborah Murphy 0-6 (6f); Caoimhe McGrath 1-1; Iris Kennelly, Róisín Ambrose, Lauren Ryan 0-1 each.

Cork: Noelle O’Mahony 0-3 (3f); Katie Horgan 0-2 (1f); Orlaith Roche, Emma Hurley 0-1 each.

Limerick: Sophie Hennessy; Joanne McGuire, Yvonne Lee, Roisin Browne; Grace Lee, Leah Coughlan, Lauren Ryan; Roisin Ambrose, Meadhbh MacNamara; Karen O’Leary, Deborah Murphy, Cathy Mee; Ellie Woulfe, Iris Kennelly, Caoimhe McGrath.

Subs: Grace Mullane for L Ryan (inj 18), Mairead Kavanagh for E Woulfe (52), Fiona Bradshaw for C McGrath (52), Katie Heelan for I Kennelly (57), Áine Cleary for C Mee (60).

Cork: Caoimhe Moore (Kanturk); Siobhan Callanan (Clonakilty), Caoimhe Heffernan (Kinsale), Rachel Sheehan (Passage); Emma Murphy (Carrigaline), Ruth Shanley (Clonakilty), Laura Mahoney (St peter’s); Kate Redmond (Kinsale), Abbie O’Sullivan (Douglas); Grace Murphy (Naomh Abán), Emma Hurley (Ilen Rovers), Eve Murphy (Bantry Blues); Noelle O’Mahony (Dohenys), Orlaith Roche (Glanmire), Katie Horgan (Knocknagree).

Subs: Danielle Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for Emma Murphy (ht), Rachel Murphy (Bantry Blues) for Eve Murphy (52), Molly Burke (Mourneabbey) for L Mahoney (52), Caoimhe Russell (Douglas) for K Horgan (58), Áine Hallahan (Lisgoold) for R Murphy (inj 59).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).