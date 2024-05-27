O’Reilly remembered as great friend as Skibb Rugby appearance recalled

AMONGST the tributes paid to the extraordinary businessman Tony O’Reilly, who died at the age of 88 on May 18th, were the words of his friends in Skibbereen – people who remember him as ‘a most entertaining and joyful person to meet’.

Mr O’Reilly’s business prowess as the former head of the Heinz, Kerrygold, and as chief executive of Independent News and Media, is the stuff of legend, and he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2001.

He had already gained fame playing rugby for Ireland and the Lions and even once togged off and played rugby for Skibbereen.

On Easter Sunday 1972 Skibbereen Rugby Football Club invited him to play against a visiting English team, Shirley Wanderers from Surrey.

As it happens that team’s captain was Bruce Purgavie, an executive with Heinz.

‘He was quite taken aback to see his boss – the patron of Skibbereen Rugby Club – in opposition,’ John Field of Skibbereen recalled.

‘But it turned out to be one of the most entertaining evenings ever afterwards in the clubhouse.

‘Sir Anthony – who was also known for the philanthropic role he played with The Ireland Fund – was a very decent, generous man who contributed hugely to many developments in the club,’ said John.

‘He was a very personable and Skibbereen RFC will miss a great friend.’

He came to Glandore in the 1960s with his then wife Susan and their young family.

The arrival of the family and their glamorous guests every summer afforded Glandore a certain cachet.

Over the last four decades, Mr O’Reilly together with his second wife, the Greek heiress Chrys Goulandris O’Reilly, owned four homes in the village, but the last of these was sold shortly before Chryss’s unexpected death at the age of 73 in France in August 2023.

‘They were very private people when they were here,’ said local estate agent and family friend Charlie McCarthy.

‘But they certainly helped to make Glandore very popular by virtue of both of them being known for their business dealings worldwide.’

Everyone, from the illustrious guests who joined them poolside in Glandore, to the people who maintained the fabulous Shorecliffe House and adjacent Rushanes Lodge, spoke of the family with affection.

Ballydehob-based chef Chris Hedges spoke to The Southern Star about his long association working for the family.

‘They were always very genuine, very appreciative,’ he said.

‘I never, ever felt they put themselves above, even though they lived a whole different lifestyle. They were just good people.’

John Field summed up the local tributes saying: ‘Tony was an amazing businessman and a fabulous friend.’