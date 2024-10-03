O’Donovan: It’s time for Bantry Blues to reset

UIBH LAOIRE 3-10

BANTRY BLUES 0-13

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

BANTRY Blues’ dream of reaching a third consecutive McCarthy Insurance Group Premier IFC county final is over following defeat to Uibh Laoire in a fractious quarter-final at Kealkill.

The Inchigeela club deserved their win off the back of a first-half display in which they held their off-colour opponents scoreless from open play. Three goals in the second period, two from Cork senior Chris Óg Jones and another by Daniel O’Riordan, ended any hopes of the Blues inflicting a third consecutive championship defeat upon the Muskerry club.

Considering the quality of players on show, this was a disappointing affair, blighted by a plethora of yellow cards, one dismissal, petty fouling and a couple of unnecessary flare-ups.

Uibh Laoire won’t care one iota.

It is they and not Bantry who progress to a county semi-final meeting with Kilshannig. As for the Blues, for the first time in three years, the Carbery club will have a longer winter to ponder just what went wrong.

In truth, Bantry were beaten by the better team on the day. Uibh Laoire clinically converted all three goal chances presented to them from an opponent that misfired at the opposite end and coughed up far too many turnovers.

Expect a response from a revitalised Bantry Blues in 2025 but this was Uibh Laoire’s day and may yet be their year in the Premier IFC.

‘When it was 0-7 all, a tight game, we seemed to be in the ascendancy but knew a goal could turn the tide,’ Bantry Blues manager David O’Donovan commented.

‘They got it and we had to chase the game then. That’s when the gaps opened up. Look, fair play to Uibh Laoire. They have been on the other side of these results the last couple of years. You have to congratulate them on their win while we have to regroup.

‘Some of our lads have been on the go for the last two years, non-stop. The younger lads played U21 at the start of the year and have to play in the county championship now. It is time for everyone to reset and we will see what happens down the line.’

A forgettable first half saw Uibh Laoire lead 0-6 to 0-3 despite losing centre back Sean O’Leary to a nasty ankle injury. The eventual winners’ defence held the Blues to three converted frees from Ruairí Deane (two) and Arthur Coakley (one). Chris Óg Jones (two), Ian Jones (two, one mark), Barry O’Leary and Timmy Roberts were on target for the Inchigeela side.

Deane began the second period with Bantry’s first score from open play. A superb free from the Cork senior made it a one-point game after 34 minutes.

Chris Óg Jones’s long-distance strike was the perfect reply before Arthur Coakley fisted over. An increasing number of off-the-ball scuffles referee John Enright busy prior to Coakley converting another free to make it 0-7 apiece.

The quarter-final was turned on its head by two Uibh Laoire goals in as many minutes. Chris Óg Jones forced the ball over the line from close range before the same player set up full back Daniel O’Riordan to palm into the net. A flurry of scores, despite multiple stoppages for petty fouling and yellow cards, saw Uibh Laoire lead 2-9 to 0-9 with 10 remaining.

Timmy Roberts punished a Bantry turnover to push his team seven clear but two Coakley frees kept the Blues in touch.

Another unforced Bantry error presented Chris Óg Jones with a goal opportunity he gratefully accepted to wrap things up. A late sending off for Bantry’s Conor Cronin coupled with numerous off-the-ball shenanigans made for a disappointing ending to a game Uibh Laoire emerged deserving six-point winners.

‘We got two yellow cards in the opening two minutes and were worried about that,’ Uibh Laoire manager Barry Oldham said.

‘Look, they stood up and were counted today. Fair play to them. We started back training last November. These are the games you do that for.

‘Seanie O’Leary went off there with what we think is a dislocated ankle. It is tough as he has been an unbelievable servant to Uibh Laoire football. Ian Jones went off too but look, today’s result is great for the club and a great victory.

‘We will look forward to the semi-final against Kilshannig now. Massive game for us again but look, we are there and that’s the main thing.’

Scorers

Uibh Laoire: C Óg Jones 2-4 (1f); D O’Riordan 1-0; I Jones 0-3 (1m); T Roberts 0-2; B O’Leary 0-1.

Bantry Blues: A Coakley 0-8 (7f), R Deane 0-4 (3f), K Casey 0-1.

Uibh Laoire: J Creedon; B Murphy, D O’Riordan, C Galvin; K Manning, C O’Riordan, S O’Riordan; T Roberts, C O’Leary; A O’Donovan, B Cronin, B O’Leary; S O’Leary, C Óg Jones, I Jones.

Subs: D O’Donovan for S O’Leary (11, inj), S Pickering for B O’Leary (47), K Jones for B Cronin (53, inj), C Vaughan for I Jones (59).

Bantry Blues: M Casey; S Thornton, R O’Mahony, C Cronin; M Óg O’Sullivan, B Foley, E Minihane; S O’Leary, K Coakley; S Keevers, R Deane, D McCarthy; A Coakley, K Casey, J Casey.

Subs: J Sheedy for J Casey (ht), E O’Shea for S Thornton (47), D Daly for K Coakley (47), P Cronin for R O’Mahony (47).

Referee: John Enright (Glengarriff).