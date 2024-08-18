Michael Dan putting Macroom on the world rowing map

BY CON KELLEHER

THERE’S a real Cork feel to the Irish U19 men’s coxed four crew that will compete at the 2024 World Rowing Championships which begin in Canada on Sunday.

While Evan O’Byrne (St Michael’s RC) flies the Limerick flag, the rest of the boat consists of Cork men – two from the hugely successful Skibbereen Rowing Club, Mattias Cogan and Dominic Casey, as well as Macroom rower, Michael Dan Lucey (Lee Valley RC).

Michael Dan, from Four Mile Bridge (or Inchinashangane), is putting Macroom on the rowing map. Both of Michael’s parents are well known locally; Frank is a dentist and works in Bandon and was originally from Railway View, and Olivia lived at the Millstreet Cross and works in banking. Michael Dan attended primary schools in Macroom and is now a pupil of Presentation, Cork; he will sit his Leaving Certificate in 2025. His first name is a combination of those of his grandfathers.

Rowing is not a sport readily identifiable with Macroom; apart from Padraigh Duinín, a Coolcower neighbour, no other Macroom rower comes to mind.

Though a lover of several sports Michael Dan, with difficulty, opted for rowing: ‘I realised that there was no way I could dedicate the time to play rugby and row competitively. In my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d be selected to row in a World Championship, wearing the green.

‘It’s a testament to my coach Mick O’Callaghan who has been wonderful to me; without him and everyone at Lee Valley Rowing Club I wouldn’t be going to Canada. We are lucky to have such a great facility so close to Macroom. There’s a great atmosphere in the club, and the support and good wishes that I have received since my selection are fantastic.’

Rowing has taught him self-discipline and dedication, as well as what sacrifice is necessary to be successful. In what spare time he has, Michael Dan likes to play the guitar, electric and acoustic. In this, he follows in his father’s football steps, who himself was an accomplished guitarist. Further, his father won minor Mid-Cork and county football medals with Macroom (St Colman’s), and now it’s Michael Dan’s turn to make a splash in the world of sport.