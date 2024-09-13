Mathúnas hurlers are building momentum

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 2-18

St Oliver Plunkett’s 2-12

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

HIGH-FLYING Diarmuid Ó Mathúna illustrated that their emphatic victory over champions Clonakilty was no flash in the pan by disposing of the challenge presented by St Oliver Plunkett’s at overcast Newcestown on Saturday evening.

This result propels the Castletownkenneigh side into the quarter-final of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship.

Emerging unbeaten from Roinn 3 with another impressive display, this will make all contenders for the famed Flyer Nyhan Cup sit up and take notice.

‘Our legs held up well in the last quarter, we have stepped up the fitness intensity and our first touch has improved, while we are having a greater spread of scorers,’ selector Pat Lucey emphasised.

‘The bottom line is we won. We expected a strong challenge from Plunkett’s, they always put up great resistance. We will take it one game at a time, we are into the quarter-final and we will give it our best shot.’

Michel P Keohane and Michael Collins got two early Plunkett’s points, with Mathúnas leading scoring light Jamie Lucey beginning his scoring crusade. While the impressive duo of Caolan O’Donovan and James Fleming added to the victors’ tally, the accuracy of the Saints reliable free-taker Darragh McCarthy was keeping them in touch.

The O’Donovan trio of Kevin, Gearóid and Caolan had Plunkett’s defenders on their toes, but nevertheless, Ronan McCarthy, Roy O’Driscoll, Brian Walsh together with Conor McCarthy Cian McCarthy and MP Keohane were well able for the challenge being presented by the Mathúnas dangermen.

The Plunkett’s citadel was breached in the 19th minute as Kevin O’Donovan soloed in from the left flank to billow the losers’ net. Would the floodgates open? Despite good scores by Caolan O’Donovan, Lucey and Ted Lordan, a brace of Darragh McCarthy frees still had the Saints in contention, trailing 1-9 to 0-6 at the break.

What a dream restart awaited the Ahiohill lads, as from the throw-in the impressive Conor McCarthy went on a mazy sally, sent a high delivery into a crowded Mathúnas goalmouth and the dropping ball flew into the top of the net. Just the stuff to give the troops and up the intensity.

It was all to play for as the last quarter dawned as a wonderful Conor McCarthy point cut the deficit to 1-12 to 1-9. But sensing that this one was getting too close for comfort, the outstanding Jamie Lucey cut past a wall of defenders for a fantastic solo goal. It proved a high water mark for gallant Plunkett’s, as despite battling to the end and the versatile MP Keohane crashing home their second goal in the 57th minute, there was no way back as Mathúnas got the job done. This result also means Clonakilty qualify for the knock-out stages.

Our Star: The importance of a good free-taker is crucial, but not alone was Jamie Lucey just that, he scored an all-important goal; he finished with 1-10.

Scorers

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Jamie Lucey 1-10 (8f); Caolan O’Donovan 0-4 (3f); Kevin O’Donovan 1-0; James Fleming, Patrick Crowley, Ted Lordan, Conor O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: MP Keohane 1-2, Darragh McCarthy 0-4 (4f); Conor McCarthy 1-1, Cian McCarthy 0-3 (3f); Michael Collins, Pádraig Healy 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Micheál O’Driscoll; Ronan McCarthy, Cathal Mangan, Eoghan Mangan; Jack O’Callaghan, Seán Crowley, Robbie Lucey; Conor O’Sullivan, Shane Corcoran; Ted Lordan, Gearóid O’Donovan, Caolan O’Donovan; Jamie Lucey, Kevin O’Donovan, James Fleming.

Subs: Patrick Crowley for Gearóid O’Donovan (inj, 50), Micheál O’Sullivan for Shane Corcoran (53), William Horgan for James Fleming (55).

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Jamie O’Neill; Gary McCarthy, Seán White, Ciarán Dullea; Brian Walsh, Ronan McCarthy, Seán Crowley; Roy O’Driscoll, Niall O’Driscoll; Conor McCarthy, Cian McCarthy, Cormac Lyons; MP Keohane, Michael Collins, Darragh McCarthy.

Subs: Pádraig Healy for Cormac Lyons (ht), David White for Ciarán Dullea (50), Seán O’Donovan for Niall O’Driscoll (51).

Referee: Jack Forbes (Dohenys).