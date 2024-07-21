Mark Hickey points Kilbrittain to league title

Kilbrittain 0-19

Erin’s Own 0-16

OLIVER O’BRIEN REPORTS

ERIN’S Own might have won the league meeting, but Kilbrittain came on top when the teams clashed in the Red FM Hurling League Division 6 final in Ballincollig on Sunday.

The favourites started strong, forcing a fine save from Kilbrittain goalkeeper David Desmond after 13 seconds when Stephen Horgan connected cleanly on a goal-bound shot. They hit three points in the next two minutes, from Sean Power (free), Alan Bowen and Horgan. A Mark Hickey free settled Kilbrittain’s early nerves, but this was quickly followed by points from Conor Casey and Kieran Murphy to make it 0-5 to 0-1 after seven minutes.

Kilbrittain were starting to settle and reduced the lead to a point with scores from Hickey (free), Ronan Crowley and Maurice Sexton. Ronan Blackton hit a fine point for Erins Own before two pointed frees from Hickey and a nice point from Declan Harrington nudged Kilbrittain ahead for the first time with ten minutes to the break.

Ben Foley levelled things again a minute later but scores dried up from here to the break as both sides battled for supremacy. A monster long range free from Hickey with four minutes to go gave Kilbrittain the half-time lead of 0-8 to 0-7.

Kilbrittain started the second half quickly, as Declan Harrington had a point within 20 seconds of the re-start. Alan Bowen replied for Erins Own, and then Kilbrittain hit their stride. Points from Colm Sheehan, Ronan Crowley and a Hickey brace put Kilbrittain five points ahead by the 40th minute.

Erin’s Own reduced the lead with scores from the impressive Blackton, Conor Casey and Bowen (65). A Bowen free and a fine score from sub Tom Foley, levelled the game as we entered the last quarter. Colm Sheehan and Ronan Crowley put Kilbrittain back in front before Foley’s second score and a Bowen free levelled the game again.

Josh O’Donovan then scored a fine point following good work by sub Seamus O’Sullivan, and Hickey hit two frees in quick succession to keep Erin’s Own at arm’s length. but again they responded with a point from Foley. A goal-bound shot from Foley with 90 seconds to go was saved by Desmond and the resultant clearance ended with a free from Hickey who coolly slotted his ninth of the day to move the lead to three points. Josh O’Donovan was shown a red card in the final few frantic minutes but the Kilbrittain defence stood strong, as the league title headed home with the black and amber. The trophy was presented to the delighted Kilbrittain captain Colm Sheehan by Cork GAA Irish and Cultural Officer, Donal McSweeney.

Scorers

Kilbrittain: M Hickey 0-10 (9f); R Crowley 0-3; D Harrington, C Sheehan 0-2 each; M Sexton, J O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Erin’s Own: A Bowne 0-5 (3f, 1 65); T Foley 0-3; C Casey, R Blackton 0-2 each; S Power, S Horgan, K Murphy, B Foley 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: David Desmond; Charlie Kenny, James Hurley, Darragh Considine; Tomás Sheehan, Tomás Harrington, Eoghan Byrne; Colm Sheehan, Josh O’Donovan; Maurice Sexton, Declan Harrington, Mark Hickey; Sam Dewey, Ross Cashman, Ronan Crowley.

Subs: Conor Hogan for S Dewey, Seamus O’Sullivan for M Sexton (both 48), Ivan Burke for E Byrne (52).

Erin’s Own: Tom Dillon; Cormac O’Sullivan, Dara Twomey, Cian Dunphy; Patrick Fitzgerald, Ian O’Mahony, Ben Foley; Stephen Cronin, Sean Power; Ronan Blackton, Alan Bowen, Kieran Murphy; Stephen Horgan, Ger O’Mahony, Conor Casey.

Subs: Tom Foley for B Foley (41), James Casey for G O’Mahony (49).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).