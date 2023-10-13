Joint-manager James Healy hopefully there are better things to come for Urhan footballers

ST FINBARR’S 0-10

URHAN 0-8

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

GUTTED to miss out on a first county football final appearance in 21 years, Urhan have vowed to learn from their Bon Secours Premier JFC semi-final heartbreak.

The Beara club’s odyssey in this year’s championship ended following defeat to St Finbarr’s in Rossmore on Saturday evening.

Appearing in their third county semi-final in a row, Martin McCarthy and James Healy’s side put in a battling but ultimately losing performance. A low-scoring affair saw the city side utilise a strong bench and all their experience to emerge deserving two-point winners.

It means Urhan’s wait for a first adult county final appearance will stretch to 32 years.

Crestfallen at the end, the Beara side should console themselves with the fact they are now an established Premier JFC club capable of challenging once again in 2024. Understandably, that fact did little to lift the mood in Urhan’s dressing-room immediately afterwards.

‘The lads have made massive improvements,’ Urhan joint-manager James Healy told The Southern Star.

‘I suppose that this is our fifth championship game this year, the most we have played in a number of years. Progress has been huge and the age profile of the squad is quite good. The main thing now is that the group sticks together. Hopefully, there are better things to come.’

A defence-dominated opening quarter saw St Finbarr’s build a 0-4 to 0-1 lead despite falling behind to an Conchubhar Harrington opening score. Playing at full-forward, former All-Ireland winning Cork footballer Michael Shields levelled matters before Adrian Murphy (free) edged the city side in front. Denis O’Brien kicked over his team’s third point prior to another Adrian Murphy effort on 15 minutes.

Conchubhar Harrington then notched Urhan’s first score in 20 minutes. Buoyed by that point, a resurgent Urhan’s Phillip O’Shea split the posts to make it 0-4 to 0-3. Denis O’Brien and Alan Elphick exchanged points to send St Finbarr’s in 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

The third quarter of a physical encounter saw defences continue to dominate. Roared on by a vociferous band of supporters, Urhan fell two points behind after wing-back Alan McCarthy cut in and fisted over the bar. That was the Beara club’s cue to once again up the tempo and two points in as many minutes from Conchubhar Harrington and substitute Vinnie Lehane levelled the score, 0-6 apiece.

A series of substitutions saw St Finbarr’s quickly reassert control as first, Denis O’Brien, and then Eoin Comyns found their range. 0-8 to 0-6 ahead, the city side should have extended that advantage when Cian Madden created a rare goal-scoring opportunity. Madden’s effort cannoned back off a post.

Urhan made it a one-score game when Philip O’Shea floated over a beauty from distance. Yet, unable to win primary possession from their own or opponents' kick outs meant Urhan were unable to draw level for a third time.

An exciting ending remained in the melting pot when Michael Shields rolled back the years with a clever dummy and score to make it 0-9 to 0-7 after 55 minutes. Cian Madden stretched St Finbarr’s lead to three and left their opponents looking for a late goal to force extra-time.

Substitute Vinnie Lehane scorched an injury-time attempt over the crossbar and that was as close as the Beara club got. Using all their experience and youthful introductions, St Finbarr’s were never going to let a three-point lead slip away and saw out the remaining time.

Regular championship games is all Urhan has been missing down through the years. That’s no longer the case and hopefully, there are better days ahead in the competitive Premier JFC.

‘It is worth remembering that Urhan was the only team promoted to the Premier JFC without winning an actual championship,’ James Healy explained.

‘The biggest thing we have shown is that we are strong enough for this group (grade) and that we belong here. We have more than held our own. We came up against a strong outfit in the Barr’s today. Their experience stood in the end including being able to bring on senior hurlers conditioned to last.

‘That makes a huge difference at junior level. Every day is a school day and we will learn from it.’

Scorers

St Finbarr’s: D O’Brien 0-3; A Murphy (1f), M Shields 0-2 each; A McCarthy, E Comyns, C Madden 0-1 each.

Urhan: C Harrington 0-3; P O’Shea, V Lehane 0-2 each; A Elphick 0-1.

St Finbarr’s: C Keane; M Russell, D Byrne, J Kennefick; J Murphy, A Lynne, A McCarthy (captain); L Hannigan, F Crowley; D O’Brien, O Murphy, C O’Sullivan; S Fenton, M Shields, A Murphy.

Subs: C Doolan for S Fenton (ht), C Steele for J Murphy (42), C Madden for A Murphy (44), E Keane for C O’Sullivan (44), R Fitzpatrick for F Crowley (56).

Urhan: R Crowley; A Elphick, Conor O’Sullivan (joint-captain), D Harrington; N Shea, J O’Shea, E O’Shea; A Elphick, M McCarthy; A O’Neill, P O’Shea (joint-captain), S O’Shea; C Harrington, Ciarán O’Sullivan, B Sullivan.

Subs: V Lehane for B Sullivan (38), A O’Donoghue for M McCarthy (38), C Crowley for A O’Neill (56), C O’Shea for D Elphick (56, inj).

Referee: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers).