Jeremy Ryan runs the show as Ballinascarthy win county league title in style

Ballinascarthy 3-15

Kinsale 0-12

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

INSPIRED by a fantastic midfield display from captain Jeremy Ryan, who scored 1-7, Ballinascarthy were deservedly crowned Red FM Hurling League Division 7 champions at blissful Bandon on Sunday.

Ironically, the South East side had defeated the Reds by a five-point margin in their previous league encounter but this time the Carbery side were the clear masters bar a competitive opening quarter when the Reds led by the bare minimum, 0-4 to 0-3.

Both teams were blessed with free-takers of the highest calibre, Jeremy Ryan for Ballinascarthy and John O’Brien for Kinsale, the latter accounting for 0-2 of their first quarter tally, with midfielder Brian O’Neill chipping in with a neat point, and Seán Conlon, Luke Murray and Ryan (0-2) replying for Bal.

Suddenly, it all clicked into place for Bal as the impressive Luke Murray ran at the Kinsale cover, Eoghan Ferguson got possession and gave Kinsale goalkeeper Shane O’Callaghan no chance with a blistering drive to the net in the 18th minute. Jeremy Ryan, Murray, Conlon and Cillian Cullinane all hit the target as Bal upped the ante, taking a deserved lead of 1-9 to 0-7 into the break.

John O’Brien got Kinsale on a solid footing from the restart, bisecting the uprights, but then disaster struck as a long-distance effort by Jeremy Ryan in the 35th minute saw the Kinsale defence get in a tangle, the ball ending up in the net. When Ferguson and a sublime effort by Cullinane extended the Bal advantage to 2-11 to 0-8, the Kinsale ship was leaking water badly.

In fairness, they failed to be fazed by the task and Brian Coughlan forced Hennessy into a smart reflex save, the resultant 65 converted by John O’Brien. But it was only a temporary respite and two stunning scores by Cullinane and Ferguson edged Bal into the comfort zone.

The match meandered along to its inevitable conclusion, a smashing Ciarán Nyhan white flag and who else but the irrepressible Eoghan Ferguson to billow the net for his second goal in the 55th minute. Game, set and match to a composed and classy Ballinascarthy.

The Con Murphy Cup in memory of the late, great Bandonion was presented to Ballinascarthy captain Jeremy Ryan by Phil Murphy with Noel O’Callaghan, vice-chairman, Cork County Board, in attendance.

Ballinascarthy manager JC O’Flynn was fulsome in praise afterwards, but stressed much more was required as the South West JAHC looms on the horizon.

‘Look, the team is heading in the right direction. We were short key players today, but in fairness the replacements came up trumps. It is all about the panel and the strength on the bench, key motivators in our success. Eoghan Ferguson got two great goals, Jeremy (Ryan) never lets us down on the big day,’ O’Flynn said.

Our Star: Bal midfielder Jeremy Ryan took his scores with aplomb and shades the accolade with several Bal players snapping at his heels for the gong.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Jeremy Ryan 1-7 (6f); Eoghan Ferguson 2-1; Seán Conlon, Luke Murray, Cillian Cullinane 0-2 each; Ciarán Nyhan 0-1.

Kinsale: John O’Brien 0-8 (5f, 1 65); Brian O’Neill, Timmy Broderick, Brian Coughlan, James Murphy 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; James O’Brien, Pádraic Cullinane, Daniel O’Brien; Daniel Nyhan, Ciarán Nyhan, Tristan Walsh; Luke Murray, Jeremy Ryan; Seán Conlon, Seán Ryan, Cillian Cullinane; Conall Cullinane, Eoghan Ferguson, Eoin O’Brien.

Subs: Ricky O’Flynn for Conall Cullinane (45), Cathal Nyhan for Eoin O’Brien (53), Cian Ryan for Seán Conlon (54).

Kinsale: Shane O’Callaghan; Niall McCarthy, Kris O’Callaghan, David Nolan; James Ronney, Kealan O’Rourke, Conor Fitzpatrick; Brian Coughlan, Brian O’Neill; Cathal O’Leary, John O’Brian, Conor McCarthy; David O’Leary, James Murphy, Timmy Broderick.

Subs: Fionn Aherne for James Rooney (22), Kian O’Callaghan for David O’Leary (38), Seán O’Brien for James O’Brien (50), James O’Brien for Seán O’Brien (52),

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).