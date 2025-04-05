INTERIORS: Being bold is paying off

BOLD patterns like dramatic geometrics and lush botanicals are coming in hotter than a summers day.

For instant chic look, think about adding luxury vinyls to your home.

Elevate your space with a vintage geometric design, inspired by mid-century encaustic tiles.

This is a patterned vinyl that pairs beautifully with rustic wood finishes warm neutrals and natural textures, perfect for dining rooms, kitchen nooks and open plan spaces.

Imagine vibrant botanical wall tiles, inspired by nature whilst designed with modernity in mind.

Add them to a bathroom or guest loo and they practically scream, ‘Look at me!’

Add scatter cushions in bright, cheerful colours like yellow, pinks and greens to bring fresh spring vibes indoors.

Floral patterns or botanical prints can add a lovely touch of nature to your decor.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match different shapes and sizes – the more variety the better the Look.

Bold patterns and statement rugs are also making a splash this season, bringing vibrant energy to any room.

• If you need help with your home interiors this spring contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow here Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie