INTERIORS: Accent chairs bring a stylish pop of colour

A COLOURFUL, patterned accent chair can do a lot to add a touch of style to any room.

They work especially well in rooms where you may have opted for a fairly neutral colour palette in the rest of the furnishings – here an accent chair is a piece that will draw attention and act as an emphatic expression of the colour scheme or aesthetic of the space.

The accent chair is perfect if you are looking to add an eye catching focal point, perhaps to a reading nook, or if you are in need of some additional seating that will stand alone in a corner of the room – that one piece of patterned furniture will stand out because it will look so unique.

These chairs aren’t really about kicking back and watching movies all day, they are more for making a statement – think sleek, fun or something that just grabs your attention.

Set a sunny day’s tone to an entire room by adding a colourful accent chair to your living space.

