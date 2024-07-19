BY GER McCARTHY

LAURA O’Mahony wants to carry her consistent form into this weekend’s Galway clash and help Cork reach a first All-Ireland senior final since 2020.

It is difficult to confirm, as the history books don’t list points hand-passed over the crossbar, but O’Mahony’s triple effort in Cork’s recent All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Waterford certainly appeared unique.

What’s not up for debate is the fact the O’Donovan Rossa player is enjoying one of her most effective seasons in a Cork jersey. Settling on a role that best suits her talents, playing in Cork’s half-forward line is benefiting both player and county.

‘I started out as a wing-forward, went into the back line before returning to the forwards again at the moment,’ O’Mahony told the Southern Star.

‘Playing for Cork is evolutional right now where you can be asked to play anywhere and all the positions are pretty similar. I’m enjoying the (centre-forward) position. It’s similar to the role I play for my club.

‘I really like getting on the ball and driving forward, supporting the other players around me. I’m really liking where I’m playing at the moment.’

O’Mahony’s current form represents a bonus for a Cork team relegated from Division 1 before rebounding to reach the Munster senior final and now the last four of the All-Ireland championship.

Life hasn’t always been straightforward, on or off the pitch, for the Skibbereen native. Last year, off-field pressures and niggling injuries took their toll. Now, O’Mahony is injury-free and eager to help her county reach an All-Ireland decider.

‘Compared to last year, which was stressful, things are going really well right now,’ the Kinsale Community School teacher admitted.

‘I was in my final year of college, on work placement during the day, going back to college in the evening and then going to training. My work and school life balance was difficult. I’ll admit that things got on top of me a small bit last year.

‘Thankfully, now I am working in Kinsale Community School and they have been brilliant to me. This new lifestyle and just being able to go home, have a support system around me, has helped with my recovery from injury.

‘It’s not just about the work I’m doing myself but the support systems I have around me playing a part in helping me stay injury-free.’

O’Mahony played a crucial role in Cork’s 1-12 to 1-10 All-Ireland group victory over Galway at MTU Cork last month. Although she didn’t score, O’Mahony’s ceaseless work-rate and distribution were key elements in holding off the Connacht side’s late comeback.

Since then, Galway have rebounded and overcame All-Ireland champions Dublin after extra-time to set up Saturday’s semi-final in Tullamore (5pm, live on TG4). Cork will face an in-form, battle-hardened opponent. The Skibbereen footballer is aware of the challenge Galway will pose and believes Cork must look inward if they are to reach this year’s final.

‘We have to be focussed on ourselves and what we can do,’ O’Mahony added.

‘That’s the mentality we’ve had in every game and taking every game step by step. We parked the national league, moved on to Munster, overcame Laois, Galway and Waterford and now our only focus is on Galway again.’