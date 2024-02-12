Hospital gains beds – 'but not enough staff'

THE transfer of 16 patients into a new unit at Clonakilty Community Hospital has been described as ‘one step forward and one step back’ because some of the vacated beds are not being utilised.

Independent TD Michael Collins pointed out that €5.8m was invested in the hospital expansion project, but union representatives have complained to him that the facility is not sufficiently staffed to utilise all of its 108 beds.

He said members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have agreed, under protest, to work in the Silverwood unit, which provides single, ensuite rooms for 16 long-term residents. But he pointed out these residents have been relocated from the Dóchas and Críonna units at the hospital.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said the beds in the Dóchas unit will be filled from the waiting list. However, some of the beds in Críonna will be temporarily out of use while renovations are carried out, but they will be ‘reopened as soon as possible.’

From speaking to union representatives, Deputy Collins claimed there is still a staffing deficit at the hospital that is partially due to the recruitment freeze.

The TD pointed out that the €5.8m extension was announced in December 2018, and it was completed at the end of 2022.

Last June, senior hospital staff confirmed the extension had been inspected by Hiqa and the registration process was underway, but the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare spokesperson said the Hiqa registration wasn’t received until late in the fourth quarter of 2023.

‘The delay in opening the Silverwood unit – and the four additional beds for dementia patients – is beyond a joke,’ according to Deputy Collins, who said he will be pressing the HSE for a re-opening date for the beds currently not in use at the Críonna unit.

He claimed the HSE is ‘confusing the situation and kicking the can down the road.’