Hegarty impressed by Cork U16B charge to Munster success

CARBERY’S Cork players were prominent on a busy weekend of All-Ireland and Munster Camogie action involving the Cork Minor and U16 panels. Pride of place in the provincial Camogie encounters goes to the Cork U16B squad. William Hegarty’s side faced Limerick in the 2024 Munster Camogie U16B decider at Fethard Town Park in Tipperary last Saturday. Seeking to retain a title they won 12 months before, Cork produced an electrifying first-half display before running out deserving 3-12 to 1-6 winners.

Ashling O’Brien (Brian Dillons) netted the first of three Cork goals. Emma McSweeney (Sliabh Rua) added a second before Ciara O’Connell (Laocha Og) another to make it 3-5 to 0-5 at the interval. Cork controlled much of the second period before captain Caoimhe Power was presented with the provincial trophy. Clonakilty’s Emily Cregan proved a reliable goalkeeper throughout the campaign and last Saturday was no exception. Cregan was joined on this year’s U16B inter-county panel by fellow Carbery camogie provincial medal winners Niamh Barrett (Clonakilty), Erin McCarthy Enniskeane) and Karen O’Sullivan (Newcestown).

‘Our motto with players from the start when we got them a couple of weeks ago is that they needed to work 100 per cent,’ delighted Cork Camogie U16B manager William Hegarty said.

***

The Cork U16A panel were denied a Munster title by their Limerick counterparts follow- ing a cracking provincial decider that went to extra-time in Fethard last Saturday.Limerick, with the wind, led 0-6 to 0-4 at the short whistle. Sophie O’Sullivan’s superb point made it 0-7 apiece. Neither side could conjure up a winner so extra-time was required. Aoibhinn O’Connor’s goal proved pivotal to make it 1-9 to 0-7. Cork were una- ble to close the deficit and lost 1-11 to 0-10. Despite the defeat, Carbery Camogie rep- resentatives Niamh O’Mahony (Kilbrittain-Timoleague) and Maria O’Donovan (Barryroe) impressed in the campaign.

***

Cork secured an All-Ireland Camogie minor semi-final clash with Waterford thanks to victory over Kilkenny in Castle Road last Sunday. Mossy O’Sullivan’s charges finished top of a round-robin group including Tipperary, Kilkenny, Waterford, Galway and Antrim thanks to a fourth championship win in five outings. Amy Sheppard (1-4), Rachel Murphy (0-4), Ava McAuliffe (0-2), Kate Fennessy, Orlaith Cremin and Louise O’Neill (0-1 each) were on target in a 1-13 to 1-8 win over Kilkenny. The Rebels face Waterford at a neutral venue on Sunday with a place in this year’s All-Ireland Camogie minor final on the line. Carbery Camogie’s Amy McCarthy (Clonakilty) along with Eve O’Dwyer (Valley Rovers) and Catherine Murphy (Kinsale) remain prominent members of the 2024 Cork minor panel.