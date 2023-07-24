Greenway boost for Bandon

PLANS for a greenway cycle route from Cork city to Bandon offers an exceptional opportunity for tourism and could give a huge economic boost to West Cork, as well as unlocking the entire Bandon valley for cyclists and pedestrians, supporters have said.

Last week, Cork City Council granted planning permission for phase one of the ambitious €5m Cork City to Viaduct Greenway, which will create a new active corridor for pedestrians and cyclists between Tramore Road and the Chetwynd Reservoir, with secondary links to Eagle Valley and to the Bandon Road.

These proposals form part of a larger greenway project under consideration by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) which may eventually result in a greenway between Cork City, Bandon, and beyond.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way manager Josephine O’Driscoll said the development of a greenway from Cork city to Bandon will hugely improve the visitor experience. ‘Greenways of scale and appropriate standard in key tourism areas have the potential to bring large transformational benefits to local areas like Cork city and Bandon, and give confidence to tourism businesses to expand and diversify to provide visitor services and experiences to meet the needs of Greenway users,’ she said.

She noted that the economic impact and benefits of greenways have been huge for areas, like Waterford and Kerry, where they are already established and have helped to substantially increase opportunities for sustainable local employment.

Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan congratulated Cork City Council for approving the first phase of the plan and said the potential of a greenway from Cork city to Bandon is enormous.

‘I welcome Phase 1, but for me the priority has to be getting it extended to Bandon town. The idea of both being linked by a greenway could provide incredible opportunities for West Cork, and for Bandon in particular. I want to see this project delivered,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

Bandon-based Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan said a greenway linking Bandon to Cork city would open up the countryside for people for leisure and provide numerous tourism opportunities.

‘The entire Bandon valley would be unlocked also when this is completed,’ she said, though she did have a word of caution.

‘While these plans are really laudable and I really welcome them, we would have to temper expectation with the fact that there are private landowners involved here,’ she cautioned.

Majella Galvin of the Bandon Business Association (BBA) said the organisation welcomed the plans and were looking forward to attracting new ventures to Bandon to avail of the infrastructure.

Last year, TII funded a feasibility study into a possible cycle and walking route from Cork to Schull, which would use some parts of the old West Cork railway line, which closed in 1961.