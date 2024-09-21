Goals galore in U12 and U14 Schoolboys Challenge Cup ties

BAY Rovers, Castlelack and Skibbereen were amongst the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U14 Schoolboys Challenge Cup winners.

Skibb caused an upset by knocking out Inter Clonakilty 2-1 at the Baltimore Road. Luke O’Neill scored for the visitors but Fionn Herlihy and Daire Long strikes sent the hosts through.

In the same competition, Bay Rovers bested Ardfield 5-1 and Drinagh Rangers also put five past Kilmichael Rovers, winning 5-0. Sullane lost 4-1 at Castlelack Celtic while Dunmanway Town overcame Castlelack United 3-1.

Patrick Sloan, Luke O’Regan and Luke O’Neill goals secured a 3-2 win at home to Bay Rovers and moved Inter Clonakilty top of the U14 Schoolboys Premier League. Max Leahy and Brendan Harrington replied. Bay’s previous outing resulted in a 3-1 victory at Sullane thanks to Fionn Wiseman (2) and Brendan Harrington efforts. Beirti De Roiste netted for the hosts.

***

Inter Clonakilty maintained their perfect record atop the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League courtesy of Eirinn Coppinger’s winner in a 1-0 triumph over Bay Rovers. A subsequent 0-0 draw with Sullane cemented the Premier League title for a delighted Inter.

Castlelack picked up their first U12 Schoolgirls Championship victory by overcoming Clonakilty AFC United 3-1 in Brinny. Chloe Cook netted for the visitors.

In the U13 Schoolgirls Premier, Castlelack defeated Riverside Athletic 2-1 thanks to Aoibh Ryan and Elka Heaney strikes. Annabella McCarthy replied for Athletic. Castlelack and Skibbereen’s U16 Schoolgirls Premier League clash ended 3-0 to the former.

***

Ryan Crowley Healy and Ben Marchie scored either side of Ciarán McCarthy to earn Dunmanway Town Tornados a 2-1 U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup victory away to Ardfield. In the same competition, Clonakilty AFC Reds defeated Lyre Rovers 5-0 and Drinagh Rangers knocked Dunmanway Town Dynamos out following a 3-0 preliminary round win.

Castlelack proved too strong for Skibbereen Celtic, winning 5-2. Jack Horgan (3) and Ted O’Sullivan were amongst the goals in preliminary round tie Oisin Minihane and Oisin Deasy netted Celtic’s replies. Bunratty United are through to the quarter-finals courtesy of a 3-1 victory at Riverside Athletic. Joey Bennett (2) and Callum Hegarty were on target.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup, Togher Celtic lost 5-4 at home to Skibbereen Athletic. Liam Ahern, Simon Keohane, Tadhg O’Dowd, Tomas Lendacky and Pearse Nolan were amongst the goals in Clonakilty AFC Greens’ big win at home to Inter Bay Rovers. Skibbereen Dynamos knocked Beara United out 7-1 thanks to Luke Carstairs, Sean Hurley, Ethan Atalay, Liam Foley and Kingsley Crosby Osagie (2) strikes and an own goal. Conall Whooley found the net for Beara.

***

Sullane won the 2024 U12 Schoolboys Championship League title following a 3-2 defeat of Bay United in Ballyvourney. Fionan Lucey (2) and Finn O’Tuama strikes earned the home team the title with Oskar Ustjanowski (2) providing United’s goals.

Four teams – Bunratty United, Dunmanway Town Tornados, Clonakilty AFC Greens and Togher Celtic – separated by a single point, remain in the hunt for U12 Schoolboys League One honours.

Togher travelled to Ballyvackey and defeated Clonakilty 3-1 with Andrew O’Callaghan twice finding the net. Liam Ahern scored for the hosts. Prior to that, the Greens were held to a 1-1 draw by Skibbereen Athletic. Ewan Bell converted a penalty before Naythan Ngulube Halliday earned Athletic a point.

Aidan O’Driscoll, Donagh Griffin and Callum Hegarty efforts ensured Bunratty remain a point clear at the top following a 3-2 win over Inter Bay Rovers.

***

In the U15 Schoolboys Premier, Lyre Rovers solidified top spot in Group B with Matthew Buttimer (2), Eduard Andrei Ciobanu (2) and Issac McInerney netting in a 5-2 defeat of Riverside Athletic. Riverside’s scorers were Rory Fleming and Leon O’Shea.