Goals galore in explosive start to new West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U13 and U15 grades

A NEW season of the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U13 and U15 age-grades began with an avalanche of goals.

Castlelack defeated Bay Rovers 4-2 to kickstart their U13 Schoolboys Premier League campaign in Brinny. Fionn Wiseman and Eoin Hickey scored for Bay but a Jack Allen hat-trick and Jack Twomey efforts sealed Castlelack’s first victory of the season.

Ardfield and Drinagh Rangers got their U13 Schoolboys Championship seasons off to winning starts. Rangers overcame Bay Rovers in Kealkill thanks to Rocco Bermuller O’Reilly (3), Eoin O’Donovan (3), Conor Collins (2), John O’Donovan and Charlie Daly efforts. Eoin McCarthy, Jamie O’Conor, and Cian Hennessy stood out for a battling Rovers.

Brehon O’Mahony (2), Jack Hegarty (2), Michael O’Shea, Johnny O’Loghlin, Rian O’Sullivan, Odhran Scully and Jake Burke all netted in Ardfield’s opening day victory at home to Togher Celtic. Jack Buttimer, Clodagh Crowley and Jack McCarthy were on target for the visitors. Danny Carroll (2), Ryan Healy Crowley (2) and Tristan O’Neill-Hayes goals earned Dunmanway Town a 5-0 win at home to Skibbereen Celtic in U13 Schoolboys League 1.

Elsewhere in League 1, Bunratty United also opened their account with a convincing 7-0 defeat of Riverside Athletic. Max O’Reilly notched a hat-trick with Volodymyr Deidei, James Goggin, Adam Whelton strikes plus an own goal completing United’s total.

***

Riverside Athletic and Beara United served up an eight-goal U13 Schoolgirls Premier League thriller at Carbery Park. Annabella McCarthy was amongst the goals for the visitors but Feile Sullivan (2), Keelin Sullivan, Dina Eshetu Demisie and Edith Steele goals sealed three points for a delighted Beara.

Drinagh Rangers and Bay Rovers got the new U16 Schoolgirls Premier League season up and running in Canon Crowley Park. Leading 2-1 at the break, Rangers added two additional goals to edge an entertaining encounter 4-2.

Sara Murphy netted in either half for the visitors in a fixture a Carmel Coakley hat-trick and Katie Collins strike cemented Drinagh’s first win.

***

This year’s U15 Schoolboys Premier has been split into two Champions League-style groups. Bay Rovers and Bunratty United are the early Group A pacesetters following hard-earned wins. Rovers travelled to Dunmanway Town and needed goals in either half from Shane O’Brien and Ronan Kenan to seal a 2-1 win. Alex Bramoulle netted for the hosts. Daniel Copithorne and Jensen Taylor Collins efforts earned Bunratty a 2-0 success over Togher Celtic. Lyre Rovers edged Ardfield 2-1 in U15 Schoolboys Premier Group B thanks to Gearoid Donegan and Matthew Buttimer goals. Christos Delis was Ardfield’s lone scorer.

In the U12 Schoolboys Premier, Dunmanway Town Tornados won 3-0 away win to Riverside Athletic thanks to a Ben Marchie hat-trick.