Gabriel Rangers keen to take the positives from county opener

Ballyclough 2-17

Gabriel Rangers 3-9

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

COMPOSURE, control and clinical use of their chances were the main ingredients for success that last year’s beaten confined junior B hurling championship finalists, Ballyclough, deployed at sunny Castletownkenneigh on Saturday evening to overcome the gritty challenge of Gabriel Rangers.

Taking a firm grip on proceedings early on after outstanding full forward Damien Buckley billowed the Rangers net in the sixth minute, the victor’s commitment never wavered, defending brilliantly with star pivot Adam Finnegan giving a virtuoso performance and managing the game impressively.

To their credit, Rangers did up the ante and the tempo considerably in the closing half, getting some excellent scores on the board, but Ballyclough had that extra composure to successfully repel the western raiders challenge and run out comfortable winners.

It was a result that Gabriel Rangers selector Luke Nolan had few complaints about, but felt that some missed early opportunities proved costly, while when his side got some second-half belief in their own hurling ability, their performance was much improved.

‘We missed those early scores. Granted, Ballyclough had that ability to take theirs, but when we ran at their defence in the second half it caused them major problems,’ Nolan said.

‘Our players are equal to the task, but need more self-belief and we saw what happened in the closing half as they threw off the shackles and went all out,’ explained the Rangers former stalwart.

‘Look, we are happy enough, as we have very little hurling done. Naturally the first emphasis is on football and that is the way things happen, but overall, there is room for improvement, so a positive outlook’.

Following that early scoring setback Rangers came more into the equation. While Luke Nolan, Keith O’Driscoll, midfielders Luca Bowen and Pat Nolan, Killian O’Brien, full forward Tim O’Carroll and Paddy O’Driscoll got much more possession, squandermania in front of the Ballyclough goal did little to promote confidence in the ranks. Meanwhile, back at the ranch Ballyclough were picking off some excellent scores, as free-taker Thomas O’Neill and full forward Damien Buckley were really on their game.

As the opening half drew to a close Rangers had drifted in arrears, 1-7 to 0-3, but got a real morale boost in the 24th minute when full forward Tim O’Carroll outfoxed the Ballyclough defence and his rasping shot from a free crashed into the victor’s rigging.

However, with O’Neill in scintillating form from frees and Eoin Kelleher, Conor and Jack Moynihan getting in on the scoring act, perhaps Rangers were a trifle lucky to be just 1-10 to 1-5 behind at the interval.

When Ballyclough got the first four scores in the second half from Thomas O’Neill (0-3, two frees) and Jack Moynihan, the writing was on the wall for Rangers. But throwing caution to the wind they deployed an aerial bombardment which put Ballyclough’s defence under pressure and resulted in a superb goal by Paddy O’Driscoll and an even better green flag from their best player, Keith O’Driscoll, in the 54th minute.

It was too little, too late but confidence had been restored and they lost no caste in a sporting defeat.

Scorers - Ballyclough: Thomas O’Neill 0-11 (8f); Damien Buckley 2-1; Jack Moynihan 0-3; Conor Moynihan, Eoin Kelleher 0-1 each. Gabriel Rangers: Tim O’Carroll 1-4 (1-3f); Keith O’Driscoll 1-1; Paddy O’Driscoll 1-0; Luca Bowen 0-2 (1f); Padraig O’Regan, Shane O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Ballyclough: Edmund O’Connor; Seán Walsh, Dylan Finnegan, Conor Duffy; Kevin McDonald, Adam Finnegan, Tadhg Healy; Shane Buckley, Conor Moynihan; Thomas O’Neill, David Ludgate, Seán O’Leary; Eoin Kelleher, Damien Buckley, Jack Moynihan.

Subs: Jack O’Mahony for Jack Moynihan (45), Mark Buckley for Seán Walsh (50).

Gabriel Rangers: Oisín Barrett; Patrick Hodnett, Jack O’Driscoll, Brian McSweeney; Jake Coughlan, Killian O’Brien, Luke Nolan; Luca Bowen, Pat Nolan; Shane O’Mahony, Keith O’Driscoll, Ciarán McCarthy; Donnacha O’Regan, Tim O’Carroll, Paddy O’Driscoll.

Subs: James O’Regan for Ciarán McCarthy (ht), Dermot Coughlan for Brian McCarthy (ht), Padraig O’Regan for Donnacha O’Regan (48), Cian Bowen for Patrick Hodnett (52).

Referee: Mick O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna).