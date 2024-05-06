Eoin O'Callaghan sets seven new PBs to hit European U18 qualifying standard

RISING Bandon AC star Eoin O’Callaghan has achieved the decathlon qualifying standard for the European Athletics U18 Championships in Slovakia this summer.

Competing at the Somerset Schools Athletics Association Combined Events Championships in the UK, Eoin (16) hit his target in style as he achieved seven new personal bests in events, resulting in an overall decathlon PB of 6640 points. The European qualifying standard was 6600 points.

Eoin’s new PBs came in the 100m, high jump, 400m, hurdles, discus, javelin and 1500m, as he continues to turn heads. The role of his coaches, Frank Stam and pole vault coach Eamonn Flanagan, is important to note too, as both have helped Eoin scale new heights, and he will now compete on the European U18 stage in mid-July.

Earlier this year Eoin was crowned Irish U18 heptathlon champion after he set four new personal bests and a championship record on his way to the national title.

There was success, too, for two more Bandon AC athletes in Somerset last weekend, as both Ruby Cummins and Aoife Callan recorded five PBs each, as Ruby finished the competition in third place with 4539 points and Aoife was fourth with 4476 points.