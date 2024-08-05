Dwyer appeal dismissed by Supreme Court 

THE Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed an appeal in the Graham Dwyer case, making it ‘the final ruling’ in the nine-year saga.

Shortly before midday on Wednesday, the ruling, dismissing Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara, was handed down.

Elaine’s family issued as tatement saying they were relieved and hope that Elaine ‘can now, at last, rest in peace’.

The Supreme Court held that there was overwhelming evidence, aside from the phone metadata legal arguments, to support the prosecution and conviction of Dwyer. In delivering the seven-judge Supreme Court ruling, Mr Justice Maurice Collins said the evidence established ‘beyond any reasonable doubt that the appellant met up with the late Ms O’Hara on the evening of August 22nd 2012 for the purpose of killing her.’

The court noted that Dwyer, who is from Bandon and was jailed for life in 2015, had followed several avenues of appeal. He challenged the guilty verdict through the High Court, Supreme Court and Court of Justice of the EU.

In 2022, the Court of Justice of the EU held that Ireland’s data-retention regime breached EU law and Dwyer was granted leave to make a further, and final, appeal before the Supreme Court.

Aside from the appellant’s argument regarding his mobile phone metadata, the Supreme Court held there was a wealth of evidence including graphic videos, that established the violent nature of his relationship with Ms O’Hara.

Dwyer has always denied the murder of Ms O’Hara, whose remains were identified from dental records.