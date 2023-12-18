Donegan strikes as Lyre Rovers claim U14 Premier title

LYRE Rovers captured the U14 Schoolboys Premier League title in dramatic fashion last Saturday.

Second-placed Rovers travelled to league leaders Dunmanway Town in both teams’ final U14 Schoolboys Premier League fixture of the season. Ahead of kick-off, the hosts enjoyed a two-point advantage over their opponents and knew avoiding defeat would seal the title. As for Lyre, nothing less than a win would suffice if their title-rivals were to be overcome.

As expected, a tight encounter ensued where one goal proved the deciding factor. Gearoid Donegan’s first-half strike was enough to earn Lyre Rovers a 1-0 win and the U14 Premier League trophy. Best for the newly-crowned champions included Cillian Sturdy, Victor Abbott, Matthew Buttimer and Jack Hayes. Adam O’Brien, Shaun O’Connell, Calvin O’Donoghue and Callum O’Driscoll toiled hard on Dunmanway’s behalf.

Beara United hosted Skibbereen in Castletownbere and Bunratty United welcomed Castlelack to Schull in last Saturday’s SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Shield semi-finals.

It was the Baltimore Road team who proved too strong for Beara, edging a cracking tie 4-3 to seal their place in this season’s U15 decider. Reuben McAtasney, Odhran Minihane and Rory O’Neill scored for Beara but Conor O'Brien (2), Ryan Hourihane and Joe McCarthy efforts saw the visiting team progress.

In the second U15 Schoolboys Shield semi-final, Joe Hayes (2), Ronan O’Leary and Eoin Sexton got their names on the Castlelack scoresheet to seal a 4-2 triumph away to Bunratty. The Schull club’s replies were netted by Daniel Copithorne and Sam Logan.

Riverside Athletic overcame Dunmanway United to qualify for this season’s SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Shield decider. Fionn Daly and Sean Hurley goals earned Athletic a meeting with Dunmanway Celtic in the Shield final at the conclusion of a 2-0 victory. United’s best players included Oisin Lehane, Mark Burke, Patrick Deasy and Michael O’Donoghue.

Ballyvourney was the venue for last Saturday’s SuperValu U13 Shield last four clash between Sullane and Dunmanway Town. An entertaining clash saw the former emerge with a 3-0 victory. Sullane must await the outcome of Beara United and Castlelack United’s rearranged clash, following a weekend postponement, to see who they will face in the U13 Shield final. Beirti De Roiste, Danny Lynch and Sean O’Tuama scored the goals that earned Sullane a chance of silverware.

The final SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Championship League fixture of the 2023 between Kilmichael Rovers and Castlelack United was postponed.

Drinagh Rangers’ SFAI U16 National Schoolgirls Trophy third round meeting with Douglas Hall ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Canon Crowley Park side last Sunday morning. Scoreless at the break, Rangers put in a fine performance with Rachel Morgan scoring for the WCSSL club. Alas, Douglas twice found the net in a 2-1 victory despite Áine Collins, Rachel Buttimer, Carmel Coakley and Sophie O’Donovan’s best efforts.