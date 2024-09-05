Dara Sheehy sizzles in Cill Mochomóg triumph

CILL MOCHOMÓG 2-17

AHÁN GAELS 1-11

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DARA Sheedy’s sensational scoring haul of 2-10 helped Cill Mochomóg claim an historic first-ever adult-grade hurling title as they won the Clona Milk Carbery U21B championship decider at Dunmanway.

The St Colum’s and Bantry Blues amalgamation overcame another combination, Ahán Gaels, thanks to Cork U20 footballer Sheedy’s terrific individual performance on Saturday evening.

The rising Bantry star racked up 2-10, including superbly-taken goals in either half to propel his side to victory. It was far from a one-man show however, as Shane Murnane, John O’Connell, Dara McCarthy and John Crowley also impressed.

As for a youthful Ahán Gaels, the St Mary’s and Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas amalgamation were over reliant on Caolán O’Donovan’s free-taking on a difficult evening. Yet, the runners-up battled from first minute to last and possess the core of a panel capable of rebounding next year.

This was Cill Mochomóg’s night and winning an U21B West Cork title will have a positive impact on both Bantry Blues and St Colum’s in the coming years.

‘It will have a huge effect, especially playing at a standard like that,’ Cill Mochomóg mentor Conor Cronin told The Southern Star.

‘Both clubs would struggle to field 13-a-side at a lower grade. Playing at a higher U21 level is important because Bantry and St Colum’s are both junior A and we need players for that.

‘We want to compete at adult level so coming together at underage is the only way for both of us because we just don’t have the numbers.’

Ahán Gaels were looking to build on impressive wins over Owen Gaels and Kilbrittain while their opponents racked up 2-23 in seeing off Randal Óg in the penultimate round.

Cill Mochomóg got off to a blistering start and were 0-6 to 0-1 in front inside nine minutes. Dara Sheedy (three), Shane Murnane (two) and Dara McCarthy efforts had the leaders ahead with a solitary Caolán O’Donovan free their opponent’s only response. Then, Olan Corcoran cut in from the right wing and found the net from an acute angle to offer the Gaels a lifeline.

Instead, Cill Mochomóg responded positively with the excellent Shane Murnane and Dara Sheedy’s free-taking efforts making it 0-10 to 1-2 heading towards the break.

That was Sheedy’s cue to gather possession, shake off two defenders and find the bottom corner of the net for a marvellous individual goal after 25 minutes. Caolán O’Donovan and Sheedy exchanged scores as Cill Mochomóg changed ends 1-12 to 1-3 in front.

A scrappy third quarter saw O’Donovan continue to punish the leaders from placed sliotars. Sheedy and Murnane remained their teams’ principal scorers until the 42nd minute when the former broke free and netted his second goal of the evening.

Down 2-16 to 1-6, Ahán Gaels could have been forgiven for throwing in the towel. Instead, the St Mary’s and Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas amalgamation dug in and bravely chipped away at their opponent’s lead. Caolán O’Donovan finished with 11 points, ten of those from frees, and continually punished Cill Mochomóg fouls in the final quarter.

Ahán Gaels needed goals to have any hope of making an unlikely comeback. But repeated lofted frees aimed at the small square failed to yield the required green flags.

Time and again during the closing minutes, Cill Mochomóg’s full back line repelled a barrage of lofted passes and cleared up the pitch, much to their supporters' delight.

It was fitting that Dara Sheedy had the final say, clipping over his tenth point and 12th score, from a free, to complete a merited 2-17 to 1-11 triumph.

‘Some of these (Cill Mochomóg) lads played against each other last Wednesday night,’ Conor Cronin added. ‘That was in a minor knockout championship match down in Kealkill. Playing together, they all showed great heart and spirit out there tonight.

‘As for Dara (Sheedy), he is an unbelievable player. We were missing Jack Sheedy and Paddy Cronin who were both out injured but the whole panel are fantastic lads to deal with.’

Scorers

Cill Mochomóg: Dara Sheedy 2-10 (3f); Shane Murnane 0-5 (4f); Dara McCarthy John Crowley 0-1 each.

Ahán Gaels: Caolán O’Donovan 0-11 (10f); Olan Corcoran 1-0.

Cill Mochomóg: JD O’Sullivan; Anthony O’Sullivan, John O’Connell, Stephen O’Donoghue; Alan Kelleher, Shane Murnane, Conor Cronin; Gearoid Cronin, Dara McCarthy; Dan Andrews, John Crowley, Tadhg Cronin; Dara Sheedy, Rob Cronin, Liam Hourihane.

Subs: Cian Kelleher for R Cronin (43), Sean Cronin for J Crowley (48), Sean Cronin for S O’Donoghue (59), Michael O’Donovan for D Andrews (59).

Ahán Gaels: Diarmuid O’Driscoll; Eoghan Keohane, Eoghan Mangan, Matt Daly; Jack Swanton, Conor O’Sullivan, Michael O’Sullivan; James Fleming, Eoin Cullinane; Jack Eady, Caolán O’Donovan, Patrick Collins; Jack Hilliard, Olan Corcoran, Aaron O’Connor.

Subs: Stephen O’Driscoll for P Collins (59).

Referee: Oisin Doyle (Bandon).