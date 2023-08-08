Cullinane nails late free to rescue draw for Ballinascarthy

Ballinascarthy 0-11

Carbery Rangers 1-8

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A POINTED free in the 60th minute by Bal ace Cillian Cullinane ensured that both sides would go home with something to show for their evening’s endeavour.

Overall, a draw was a fair result in this first round Bandon Co-op junior A football championship Roinn 2 game in wet and windy Ahiohill.

Of the two sides, Rangers were probably regretting their failure to take both points on offer as they had the opportunities to put this game outside the reach of the Bal men.

Against the breeze in the first quarter, it looked very good for Rangers as they held the opposition to a single point, from Cillian Cullinane, while kicking two themselves, from Ben Lenihan and the impressive Conor Twomey.

It could have been even better had Lenihan not blazed wide of the post in the 11th minute.

Driven on by Seán Ryan, Dan Twomey, Daniel Nyhan, Cathal Nyhan, Brian O’Donovan and Colm O’Brien, Bal finally began to get their act together in the second quarter. A series of unanswered points from Brian O’Donovan, Cillian Cullinane (two frees and play), Colm O’Brien, Daniel O’Brien and Dan Twomey had them six points to the good approaching half time.

Struggling Rangers were thrown a real life-line in the 30th minute when a surging run by John O’Brien ended with Colm O’Mahony palming the ball to the Bal net.

Suddenly, the lead was down to a mere three points, 0-8 to 1-2. With the breeze to their backs in the second half, it seemed the Rangers had regained the initiative.

The third quarter turned into a real genuine championship battle as scores were at a premium. Conor Twomey cut the gap to two but Cullinane replied for Bal. A Caolan Hayes’ point again closed the gap and they were the only scores registered in a quarter dominated by both defences.

Again, Carbery Rangers were left to rue two great goal chances that went a-begging as the determined Bal defenders made courageous blocks on the goal line.

The last quarter began with Conor Twomey and Dan Twomey swapping points but then Rangers grabbed control, driven on by Killian Eady, Sam Lenihan, Séamus O’Mahony, Caolan Hayes, John O’Brien, Michael Maguire, Conor Twomey and Evan Browne.

Kicking three points in a row from Conor Twomey (play and free) and Evan Browne, they hit the front with three minutes remaining and seemed to have snatched victory.

Bal refused to accept the inevitable and Cullinane’s late, late point produced a share of the spoils, 0-11 to 1-8.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Cillian Cullinane 0-6 (3f); Dan Twomey 0-2; Daniel O’Brien, Colm O’Brien, Brian O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: Conor Twomey 0-5 (2f); Colm O’Mahony 1-0; Caolan Hayes, Ben Lenihan. Evan Browne 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Tadhg O’Neill; Ruairí O’Brien, Gearóid O’Leary, Eoin O’Brien; Dan Twomey, Daniel O’Brien, David Walsh; Seán Ryan, Cathal Nyhan; Daniel Nyhan, Cillian Cullinane, Seán Conlon; Colm O’Brien, Brian O’Donovan, Conall Cullinane.

Subs: Aidan O’Donovan for S Conlon (40), Dean Harte for D Walsh (52), Ricky O’Flynn for C Nyhan (53).

Carbery Rangers: Aaron O’Brien; Sam Lenihan, Killian Eady, Eamonn Hodnett; Colm O’Mahony, Séamus O’Mahony, Kieran O’Regan; Caolan Hayes, Michael Maguire; Ben Lenihan, Conor Twomey, Ciarán McCarthy; Evan Browne, Michael Mennis, John O’Brien.

Subs: Ciarán Calnan for C McCarthy (37), Eoghan Hayes for B Lenihan (38).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).