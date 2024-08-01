Courcey Rovers star Saoirse McCarthy shows her class as Cork close in on two-in-a-row

CORK 4-17

DUBLIN 0-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

A SAOIRSE McCarthy-inspired Cork will face Galway in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship decider following the Rebels’ commanding semi-final win over Dublin at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

In the second semi-final, Galway squeaked into the final courtesy of a one-point win over Tipperary to set up a heavyweight battle on August 11th in Croke Park.

Despite a sluggish start, reigning champions Cork were full value for their victory and are relishing an opportunity to retain the O’Duffy Cup.

‘It is all about winning,’ Cork manager Ger Manley stated.

‘There is no team going to be perfect in an All-Ireland semi-final. It is all about winning. I’d rather win by a point than lose.

‘Look, Dublin started very well and probably could have gotten a goal or two. That was down to a bit of rustiness on our part. I thought we improved immensely as we went on. We were very strong up the middle. The backs did quite well as did Ashling Thompson and Aoife Healy in midfield. We got the scores when it mattered and 4-17 is a good return on any day.’

Inspired by player of the match, Courcey Rovers’ Saoirse McCarthy, Cork racked up an impressive total of 4-17. McCarthy (1-2), Orlaith Cahalane (2-2), Sorcha McCartan (1-0) and Amy O’Connor provided the bulk of the winners’ scores. Midfielders Ashling Thompson and Aoife Healy were in imperious form but, yet again, it was the half-back line of Hannah Looney, Laura Cleary and Laura Hayes that stood out.

Add in a combined 1-4 off the substitutes bench and Cork made certain of their All-Ireland final berth in the best possible fashion. Injured duo Libby Coppinger and Meabh Cahalane remain serious doubts for the All-Ireland final but there is more than enough quality in Cork’s ranks to get the job done.

‘We have a few things to decide between here and final,’ Manley admitted.

‘The team has settled the last two or three matches. Competition is what’s needed though. Myself and Liam (Cronin) said it earlier in the year about people showing up. You saw that today with Orlaith Mullins and Clodagh Finn coming on. Sorcha (McCartan) got a great goal. I think that is why we are doing so well. Individually, we have some very good players but it is a team that will win the match for you. Last year, it showed why you need substitutes to come on.’

Amy Lee saving a first-minute Dublin penalty set the tone for Cork’s winning performance. Although slow to get started due to Dublin’s high tempo and physical approach, Cork led 0-5 to 0-1 before Saoirse McCarthy set up Orlaith Cahalane for an 18th-minute goal.

A 1-10 to 0-2 half-time lead represented a fair reflection of the Rebels’ dominance.

The third quarter proved a scrappy affair until Sinead Wylde’s goal attempt forced Amy Lee into another stop. Grace O’Shea’s point was Dublin’s first score since early in the first half. Their opponents’ response was swift as Saoirse McCarthy burst through to score Cork's second goal.

The remainder of the semi-final proved a pedestrian affair as Orlaith Cahalane and substitute Sorcha McCartan each found the net. Ciara O’Sullivan was another to make an impact off the bench, scoring a fine point as Cork surged to a 4-17 to 0-9 win.

‘It will be a different battle now against a seasoned opponent like Galway,’ Ger Manley concluded. ‘The final is there to be won. That was our goal at the start of the year, to get back to another final. First job done. Next job is to win it.’

Scorers

Cork: O Cahalane (1f) 2-2; S McCarthy 1-2; A O’Connor (3f) 0-4; S McCartan 1-0; C Finn, L Hayes (1f) 0-2 each; A Healy, H Looney, C Healy, O Mullins, C O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Dublin: A Maher 0-5 (4f); G O’Shea, N Gannon, E Flanagan, A Gannon 0-1 each.

Cork: A Lee; M Murphy, I O’Regan, P Mackey; H Looney, L Treacy, L Hayes; A Thompson, A Healy; S McCarthy, F Keating, C Healy; A O’Connor, K Mackey, O Cahalane.

Subs: S McCartan for K Mackey (41), C O’Sullivan for C Healy (41), N O’Callaghan for I O’Regan (48), O Mullins for F Keating (51), C Finn for A O’Connor (51).

Dublin: A Gorman; A Ryan, E O’Byrne, Z Couch; C Gannon, K Finnegan, A McKearney; S Nolan, N Gannon; S Wylde, E Jamieson-Murphy, A Maher (captain); G O’Shea, E Flanagan, A Gannon.

Subs: A Kenny for Z Couch (41), A Heffernan for S Nolan (42), G Skelton for E Jamieson-Murphy (46), N Comeford for S Wylde (55), H O’Dea for A Ryan (55).