Councillor calls for child maintenance to be removed from social housing assessments

A WEST Cork Councillor has called on the local authority to disregard child maintenance payments from rent calculations and social housing assessments, because those payments are intended solely for children, and furthermore go against national policy.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD), a single parent as well as a local representative, raised the motion at last week’s council meeting, saying that currently child maintenance is included as part of a single parent’s income when the council calculates rent.

She pointed out that the Council’s housing policy also contradicts national housing policy in this regard.

‘This needs to change. This is child maintenance that goes from one parent to another for a child. It’s a financial contribution that one parent gives towards the cost of raising a child,’ said Cllr Towse.

‘The average child maintenance in Ireland is between €40 to €75 a week per child. As a single parent myself, even the higher amount wouldn’t get you very far in terms of covering costs.’

She pointed out that the child maintenance she receives wouldn’t cover two days of child care, which isn’t a reflection on her child’s father.

‘When the housing office is assessing someone for the housing list, this child maintenance is considered as income. It unfairly affects those seeking housing supports.’

She added that it also pushes many single parents’ income over the threshold for housing support and makes their rent unaffordable.

‘There is no guarantee in some instances that child maintenance is even paid month-to-month so it’s not a reliable financial support. Single parents need this money, as it is for their child and it shouldn’t be putting them at a disadvantage in seeking housing supports.’

Cllr Ger Curley (Ind Ire) agreed, saying that sometimes this money can be ‘very erratic’, while Cllr Ann Marie Ahern (FF) said that the purpose of child maintenance payments are that they are for the expenses of the child only, and should not be considered as income for the parent.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) also called for this to be changed especially while in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, while her colleague, Cllr Eamonn Horgan (SD) said it’s not a ‘luxury payment’ and its’ simply money to maintain a child.

Divisional manager Michael Lynch said the Council’s rent scheme includes child maintenance payments as assessable income, and any changes will require an amendment to the scheme.

He went on to say that the scheme and any suggested revision will be discussed at the next meeting of the housing spc (strategic policy committee).