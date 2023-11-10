Class of 2023 carrying on Doheny tradition that dates back generations

BY TOM LYONS

STRANGE as it may seem, the great rivalry that exists, or once existed, between Dohenys and Newcestown, plays little part in the make-up of this present Doheny team.

Yes, they are aware of the great rivalry that began all of 60 years ago but it is not the driving force behind their desire to win on Saturday evening in the Bon Secours Senior A FC final (5pm throw-in).

Let Fionn Herlihy, the talented young forward all Doheny supporters hope will lead them to the elusive title, do the explaining.

‘Yes, we know of the rivalry, of course, but much of that was a long time before we were born. I would have learned of it from my father and grandfather but never really took much notice. Of course, we want to beat Newcestown when we play them and we had some great battles in minor and U21. The first round this season was a tough game but it was a tough football match, not a battle. We know when you play Newcestown you will always get a tough game, we are ready for that,’ Herlihy explained.

The Doheny forward put his finger on it when he called it a tough football match because in the olden days, the rivalry frequently evolved into pitched battles on the pitch. This generation of players is different; call it more civilised if you like, more disciplined. They are more interested in the football, not the shenanigans.

Chairman of the club Mark Farr, who was not even born when his father Mick scored the famous goal in Bandon in 1966 that snatched the South West title from Newcestown following a major brawl, described it well.

‘These young players are different, they have a different view on Newcestown than our parents had. Maybe it’s Facebook, Twitter, smart phones, but the players now know each other a lot better, many are friends, and go to school together. To them football is football and it stays inside the wire. They will approach this final the same as if it were any other team,’ Farr said.

‘There might be a little more bite in it because both teams are from West Cork, but that’s all it is. We’re a town of only 2,000 people, a small community and the whole place is buying into this final, our first since 2006 and we haven’t won a football county since 1995. The flags and bunting are going up, the shops and businesses are all green and white, a huge buzz around the town. Dunmanway is and always has been a football town.’

It isn’t the old rivalry that drives these Dohenys on, it is much more the pride they have in the great tradition of the Doheny club. Mick Farr, the godfather figure in the club, sheds light on this proud tradition.

‘Eoin Lavers, the captain, is my grandson and my own father played with Dohenys back in the 1930s. That means Eoin is the fourth generation to wear the jersey,’ Farr said.

‘There are two Collinses involved and they can trace their football line back to their great-great grandfather who played with the famous Doheny team of 1897 that won the club’s only county senior football title and contested the All-Ireland final. It was those old Dohenys who created the tradition and their descendants are doing their best to build on that now.’

While Dohenys have the reputation of being one of the oldest and greatest football clubs in the county, success in the senior grade has been rare indeed. Most of their titles have been won at junior and intermediate levels.

‘Believe it or not,’ said Mick Farr, ‘when Dohenys won the senior league this season, it was their first county board senior title, league or championship, since that great county win back in 1897. We have won some secondary competitions but never championship or league. This team on Saturday will really make history if they win the senior A championship, it’s a great incentive.’