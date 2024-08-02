Cill na Martra take step up to senior A level in their stride

Cill na Martra 1-18

Kiskeam 0-9

JOHN TARRANT REPORTS

IT WAS a winning start for Cill na Martra in the McCarthy Insurance Senior A Football Championship after a clear-cut victory over a disappointing Kiskeam in their Group A opener at sundrenched Clondrohid.

The reigning county premier intermediate champions emerged impressive winners, and following a competitive opening half the Gaeltacht side pulled away in the second half, the margin reflected their superiority.

New manager Morgan O’Sullivan derived encouragement from a performance that paraded a serious statement of intent from the senior debutants.

‘From last season’s county final, there were eight replacements on the starting team, that’s a big change as is stepping up a grade and meeting a very experienced team in Kiskeam,’ O’Sullivan said.

Of course Cill na Martra lifted a Munster intermediate title to reach an All-Ireland final only to come up short to Armagh side Cullyanna, bitterly disappointed yet their objective of becoming a senior A club had become a reality after several attempts to achieve the goal had previously come up short.

‘Their work ethic and dedication to the cause is without question. Maybe we came back a little later than other clubs, but on returning they applied themselves to the task very well and got the reward on this occasion with an opening round win,’ added O’Sullivan.

The perfect start for Cill na Martra, Ciarán Ó Duinnín placed namesake Maidhcí Ó Duinnín for a second-minute goal as Kiskeam got into the swing of the game with points to Eoghan Daly, Anthony Dennehy and Maurice Casey.

Still, Cill na Martra made the better use of possession, Shane Ó Duinnín and goalkeeper Mike Ó Deasúna on target for a 1-6 to 0-4 advantage. Again, Kiskeam offered spirited play, Mike Herlihy, Tomás Dennehy and Seán O’Sullivan points trimmed the arrears to two.

Cill na Martra broke the sequence and three consecutive points earned a 1-9 to 0-7 grip at the interval. Prior to the break, a setback for the victors when Dan Ó Duinnín had incurred a black card, while Kiskeam resumed with a point from Anthony Dennehy.

However Cill na Martra put their foot on the accelerator, there was no denying their growing dominance, and their better staying power reflected on shooting seven points without reply to rubber stamp a convincing win. Next up, an appealing local derby pits Cill na Martra against neighbours Béal Athán Ghaorthaidh with Kiskeam facing high-flying Carrigaline, both games on Sunday, August 18th.

Our Star: Right from the outset Seán Ó Fóirréidh emerged a colossal, keeping opponents under wraps and provided the launchpad for telling raids.

Scorers

Cill na Martra: M Ó Duinnín 1-3; S Ó Duinnín 0-5; S Ó Fóirréidh 0-4; J Mac Cárthaigh 0-3 (2f); D Ó Duinnín (mark), T Ó Corcora 0-1 each.

Kiskeam: A Dennehy 0-3; S Sullivan 0-2 (1f); E Daly, M Casey, M Herlihy, T Dennehy 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: M Ó Deasúna; A Ó hUidhir, T Ó Corcora, F Ó Faoláin; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Fóirréidh, C Ó Fóirréidh; D Ó Duinnín, D Ó hUrdail; J MacCárthaigh, C Ó Duinnín, M Ó Cathasaigh; E Ó Conaill, M Ó Duinnín, S Ó Duinnín.

Subs: D Mac Lochlainn for M Ó Cathasaigh (inj 30); G Ó Goillidhe for E Ó Conaill (36); C Ó Cróinín for A Ó hUidhir (52); F Ó h-Éalaithe for J Mac Cárthaigh (56).

Kiskeam: A Casey; D Murphy, J O’Connor, J Daly, AJ O’Connor, S Meehan, M Casey; T Dennehy, D Fitzgerald; E Daly, T Casey, M Casey, S O’ Sullivan, M Herlihy, A Dennehy.

Subs: K O’Connor for J Daly (inj 18); G Casey for M Casey (36); A Carroll for M Herlihy (48), R Carroll for M Casey (48); D Linehan for A J O’Connor (60).

Referee: L O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).