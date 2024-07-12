Carrigaline signal intent with Division 1 league title

Carrigaline 0-10

Nemo Rangers 0-8

CARRIGALINE’S redemption from the 2023 season continued as they defeated Nemo Rangers in the McCarthy Insurance Football League Division 1 final at Shanbally on Friday night.

It was a point not lost on an emotional team manager, Michael Meaney, as he reflected on the Carrigdhoun side's senior championship relegation at the hands of Mallow last year.

‘Looking back to last year’s drop, if I had told myself at the time you would be looking at a Division 1 final 12 months later I would have been looking at myself,’ Meaney said.

‘These lads took a lot of criticism but we have proven our worth today. We’ll park this now, move on and get ready for Ballingeary on July 27th.’

The Carrigdhoun outfit was full value for their victory, despite a late rally by the city side who closed the gap to two points thanks to Gary Sayers and Alan Cronin scores.

In truth, this game was decided in the opening minutes as Carrigaline goalkeeper Sean Millett produced a top-drawer save to deny Nemo's veteran star Paul Kerrigan from a penalty, diving full length to save the spot kick.

Carrig's first score arrived on six minutes from their man-of-the-match Eanna Desmond, who was simply outstanding throughout. With scores hard to come by in the opening quarter, Mark Cronin had Nemo in front on 14 minutes after he sent over two frees.

Not at all ruffled by their opponent's pedigree, Carrigaline stepped up a gear as Desmond, Jack McCarthy and Brian Coakley had the South East side in front by 0-4 to 0-2 after 25 minutes.

With the rain now becoming a permanent fixture, Carrigaline were getting a better handle on the greasy conditions as Kevin O' Reilly fired over a brace of points, including a mark. As the interlude beckoned, Cronin had another point to leave the score at 0-6 to 0-3 at the break as both sides headed to the dressing-rooms to avoid the heavy rain.

With conditions under foot becoming more slippery as the rain continued to pour down, both teams stuck diligently to their task as a Desmond point was cancelled out by a Cronin score. Kevin Kavanagh also found the range, only for Alan O'Donovan to reply on 40 minutes as the score read 0-8 to 0-5 in Carrigaline’s favour.

Two more Desmond white flags were punctuated by Cronin keeping his side in touch, but the required goal chances to rescue this tie never really emerged as Carrigaline shut up shop in defence. Despite Nemo seeking to find an opening in their opponent's defence, they had to be satisfied with two late points as Carrigaline were left to raise the Bryan O'Loughlin Trophy for its first outing.

Scorers

Carrigaline: E Desmond 0-5 (3f); K O’Reilly 0-2 (1m); K Kavanagh, J McCarthy, N Coakley 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: M Cronin 0-5 (3f); S Cronin, A O’Donovan, G Sayers 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: S Mellett; N Quirke, I Sheerin, D King; K Kavanagh, C O’Herlihy, J McCarthy; D Greene, C Barry; A Cohalan, B Coakley, B O’Driscoll; K O’Reilly, N Coakley, E Desmond.

Subs: D Griffin for C Barry (46), N O’Keeffe for D Greene (52).

Nemo Rangers: M Aodh Martin; E Nation, C McCartan, A Cronin; S Cronin, K Fulignati, L Horgan; A O’Donovan, B Cripps; R Corkery, J Coogan, O Whyte; G Sayers, M Cronin, P Kerrigan.

Sub: C Kiely for J Coogan (ht).

Referee: J Ryan (Macroom).