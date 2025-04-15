Breakfast leads to disqualification for Skibbereen man

‘YOU are lucky you didn’t do an injury to yourself or others,’ Judge Treasa Kelly said, when she imposed a €350 fine and two-year disqualification on a Skibbereen man caught driving with excess.

Colette McCarthy, solicitor, appeared at Skibbereen District Court on behalf of the accused, Patrick Dinan (41) of 8, Warner’s Lane, Market Street, Skibbereen.

Court presenter, Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the accused’s vehicle ended up diagonally on the filter lane at the Cork Road roundabout at about 8am on April 14th 2024.

The investigating officer, Gda Karen O’Flynn, said the driver, who was on his way to the shop to buy his breakfast, was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

In mitigation, Ms McCarthy said her client was cooperative and did not attempt to evade detection.

She said her client, a former blocklayer, was off work with sciatica.