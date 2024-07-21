Bay Rovers and Sullane miss chance to close gap on leaders

BY GER McCARTHY

THE latest rounds of West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U14 and U15 age-grade encounters delivered plenty of excitement but little change at the top of the standings.

Bay Rovers and Sullane’s hopes of closing the gap to U14 Schoolgirls Premier League leaders Drinagh Rangers suffered a setback. The joint-second placed teams drew 0-0 following an entertaining match in Kealkill. That result means Rangers’ lead is now five points with three rounds of fixtures remaining. Donna French, Abbie Arundel, Kate O’Sullivan and Amy O’Donovan were the pick of Bay’s best players.

Dunmanway Rugby pitch was the venue for Dunmanway Town and Inter Clonakilty’s SuperValuU14 Schoolboys Premier League clash. Scoreless at the break, the visitors emerged 2-0 winners thanks to a second half Luke O’Regan double. That outcome pushed Inter four points clear of nearest challengers Castlelack Celtic.

There were plenty of goals scored in the latest round of the SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Championship. Leaders Ardfield reaffirmed their position at the summit of the standings thanks to a 5-0 victory at home to Kilmichael Rovers.

Rhys Locke opened the scoring after 14 minutes. The same player doubled his side’s advantage prior to Rory Connolly sending Ardfield in 3-0 ahead at the break.

An improved Kilmichael second-half showing wasn’t enough to prevent their opponents from adding two more goals. Michael O’Shea and Daniel Whelton each got their names on the Ardfield scoresheet to round off a commanding display.

Despite that loss, Kilmichael remain in second place in the division. Close behind, Skibbereen, Castlelack United, Togher Celtic and Clonakilty Celtic are separated by a mere two points.

Elsewhere in the U14 Schoolboys Championship, Skibbereen and Clonakilty Celtic served up a seven-goal thriller at the Baltimore Road. The visitors came from 3-1 down to level 3-3 before a late winner won it for the home side. Robert Leahy (2) and Desmond Barrett netted for Clonakilty in a game John O’Donovan (2), Fionan Herlihy and Bobby Carstairs were on target for Skibbereen. Daniel Keohane shone for the visitors with John O’Donovan, Bobby Carstairs, Niall Hodnett and Fionan Herlihy in top form for Skibb.

A Ronan Kennan brace of goals earned Bay Rovers a 2-1 local derby victory away to Bunratty United in SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group A. That result pushed Bay within a point of leaders Dunmanway Town ahead of the latter’s midweek derby against Togher Celtic.

In Group B of the U15 Schoolboys Premier, another local derby between Ardfield and Clonakilty AFC ended 2-2 at the Showgrounds. Nathan Byrne and Calum McLelland netted for the visitors. Lyre Rovers remain top of the group and have yet to drop a point after four league outings.