Barryroe, Castlehaven and Newcestown dominated the headlines in thrilling season

THE end of the GAA club season heralds the beginning of the awards season. Well, it’s almost the end of the season, as Castlehaven have an All-Ireland semi-final to prepare for in early January, while the Carbery U21A FC is not finished yet either. We’re almost there.

Here is my attempt at a few end-of-season awards after a memorable year. Of course all are completely subjective and based on my own experiences throughout 2023. Just to make it a bit more awkward for myself, I have kept them west of the viaduct as much as I can.

BEST MATCH – Contending here were, first of all, in what has become the annual cracker at premier senior level, Castlehaven v the Barrs in the Premier SFC semi-final (Haven won 1-16 to 2-11) and, secondly, Barryroe v Kilmacabea (Barryroe won 1-12 to 0-14 aet) in the West Cork junior football final thriller at Dunmanway. But my pick is the county premier intermediate football final between Bantry Blues and Cill na Martra. The vast majority of kick-outs in this game went long which made for a contest that ebbed and flowed with superb passage of play, one after the other, from both teams. In the end, heartbreak for Bantry, as Cill na Martra won 3-11 to 2-13, but what a game.

BEST GOAL – Ryan O’Donovan’s 35th-minute strike in the West Cork junior football final turned this epic in Barryroe’s favour and pushed them 1-7 to 0-7 ahead in what turned out to be an historic night for his club. O’Donovan gained possession on the right wing, played a quick one-two and accelerated between two defenders to burst clear, and then slid it low into the bottom corner with a cracking shot.

BEST POINT – The one that stands out was Mark Collins' unbelievable effort after halftime in extra time in Castlehaven’s recent Munster club football final success against Dingle. Trailing 0-13 to 0-10, it looked a big ask for Castlehaven to claw it back, as the wind and rain battered the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Leaders needed to stand up and no better man than Collins. He took a pass wide on the left, cut in and from about 40 metres curled a worldy, high swinger of a kick aided by the gale over the bar that set the tone for the comeback.

BEST INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE – Ryan O’Donovan versus Damien Gore in the West Cork junior A football final will be a shoot-out that will live long in the memory. Gore kicked 0-11, five from frees and one mark. Ryan kicked 1-8 with three coming from frees, as his side edged it after extra time by a point, but Fionn Herlihy’s incredible haul of eight points from play in Dohenys’ county senior A semi-final victory over Knocknagree was the best individual performance of the year.

CLUB OF THE YEAR – Newcestown’s achievements with virtually the same bunch of players in both codes gets the gong here. Relegated from the premier senior grade last year in football, they bounced back this season in style. First, they won the senior A county title in the small ball game but then to back it up with the senior A football title two weeks later, by beating rivals Dohenys, was a fantastic achievement.

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – I’ll be honest, when I saw Mark Collins play against Carbery Rangers in the group stage of the championship back in July, I thought his day was done. He played at wing back and was virtually anonymous, but it was early in the season and Collins is extremely experienced and a wonderful footballer to boot. He got better and better as the campaign progressed and revelled in his deep-lying role for Castlehaven. Stepping back on his inter-county career ahead of the 2022 season was probably one of the best decisions he has ever made. Other contenders here would have been Dohenys’ Fionn Herlihy and Newcestown’s David Buckley.

DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING – The U21 football championship in its pomp, before the advent of the split season, was always looked forward to; it was played early in the year and whetted the appetite for what was to come later in the season. It’s still ongoing here in West Cork due to a full-time score controversy between Ibane Gaels and Carbery Rangers in their semi-final at the start of December. I was at that game and left at the final whistle after Ciarán Santry had kicked a cracker from distance to win it for Ross. Scores were scarce and not hard to keep account of, as it finished 0-9 to 0-8 in wintery conditions. I wasn’t expecting a phone call when I was halfway home to say, incredibly, this game had gone to extra time after the referee had deemed it a 0-9 apiece draw. Ross lost in extra time, but subsequently appealed the full-time score. Ross won, and the replay is scheduled for this Saturday.

SURPRISE PACKET – Barryroe’s first appearance in a West Cork final since 2003 and first time ever winning the Mick McCarthy Cup is the winner here. They would have been well down the list with the bookmaker’s pre-season but they have the three or four really high-quality players that make such a difference at this level. Ryan and Olan O’Donovan up front being supplied by Robbie Kiely around the middle. The question now is can they make an assault on the county championship next year?

TEAM OF THE YEAR – A lot done, yet more to do for Castlehaven who launch their assault on the All-Ireland club championship on January 7th with a semi-final against St Brigid’s from Roscommon. Winning a county championship beating Ballincollig, the Barrs and Nemo in the quarter-final, semi-final and final respectively was huge to reclaim the title for the first time since 2013. Beating Kerry opposition for the first time in the Munster club final to re-claim that provincial title for the first time since 1997 gives the likes of the Hurleys, Damien Cahalane and Mark Collins a shot at immortality if they could get to Croke Park.