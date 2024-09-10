Bandon and Sullane Masters of all they survey

BY GER McCARTHY

BANDON AFC became West Cork League Masters champions for the second time in as many years on the same afternoon Sullane lifted the Masters Shield.

Brinny played host to a Masters double-header of finals on Saturday. The curtain-raiser saw Bay Rovers and Sullane battle it out for the Masters Shield. Bandon and Drinagh Rangers met in this year’s Masters League decider immediately after.

In a re-run of this summer’s marvellous Masters Cup final won 3-2 by Drinagh, the latter and Bandon faced off once again but this time for the WCL Masters’ most coveted trophy.

Defending champions Bandon and Drinagh, despite their best attempts, did not find the net throughout an evenly-fought league decider. Extra-time was needed to decide the outcome. The first goal in such a close final would be crucial and it was Bandon who netted it two minutes from the end of the first additional period. Sean Holland scored to edge Bandon ahead.

Drinagh pressed high up the pitch in search of a leveller but were caught out by a second Bandon goal when Keith Holden scored five minutes from the end.

It finished 2-0 to Bandon on an afternoon Keith Holden was the pick of the winners’ best players. JJ Collins, Tomás Connolly and James O’Regan shone for the runners-up.

Bandon AFC: Ronan Crowley, Jason Coughlan, David Crean, Denis Deegan, Michael Ahern, Kyle O’Donovan, Richie Holland, Keith Holden, Andrew Daunt, Liam Sheehan, Jerry Lynch (captain).

Subs: Michael Nolan, Sean Holland, Gerard Keohane, David O’Mahony, Edwin Andepu, Darren Cullen.

Drinagh Rangers: Robert Oldham, Shane O’Sullivan, JJ Collins, Brendan O’Donovan, Barry (T) O’Driscoll, Denis O’Driscoll (captain), James O’Regan, Liam O’Brien, Tomás Connolly, Keith Jagoe, Melvin Beamish.

Subs: Darren Beamish, Liam Curran, David Curran, Gavin Beamish, Michale Hurley, Eamonn Connolly.

Referee: Niall O’Donovan.

***

The double-header began with an entertaining Masters Shield final between Bay Rovers and Sullane.

Neither side was able to find the net during the first period which ended scoreless. Chances were at a premium in the second half as well and extra-time looked likely prior to Sullane being awarded a free-kick outside Bay’s penalty area.

Sean O’Riordan stepped forward and found the top corner via a superb strike. It finished 1-0, despite a late Bay Rovers fightback, and Sullane celebrated with Sean O’Riordan, Chris Brown, John O’Donoghue and Austin Twomey standing out for the winners.

So, the 2024 West Cork League summer campaign ended with Bandon (league), Drinagh Rangers (cup) and Sullane (shield) as the region’s Master trophy winners.

Sullane: Robert O’Riordan, Sean O’Riordan, Jonathan Hoare, Andrew Boyle, Danny O’Riordan, Chris Brown (captain), Shane Creed, John O’Donoghue, Jonathan Mullane, Timothy O’Riordan, Damien Hoare.

Subs: Amhlaoibh Ó Loinsigh, Thomas Corkery, Abán O’Riordan, Austin Twomey, Robert White, Tomasz Szumilak, Nilly Healy.

Bay Rovers: Nick Cole, David Hourihan, Muiris Buttimer, John Milner, John Hennessy (captain), Jason Wycherley, Brian Donovan, Paul Tessyman, Padraig O’Driscoll, Kevin Mulcahy, Ross Leahy.

Subs: Jason Griffin, Kieran Hourihan.

Referee: Martin Coakley.