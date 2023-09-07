Argideen manager Paul Holland unhappy with late Glen free as brave Rangers knocked out

Argideen Rangers 0-17

Glen Rovers 2-10

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

ELATION initially at the final whistle for Argideen Rangers, but their joy was short-lived following a thrilling victory over Glen Rovers in Ballincollig last Friday evening.

When the news filtered through that Erins Own finished seven points to the good in the other game in Group A against Tracton, it meant the Timoleague men’s winning margin wasn’t sufficient to ensure their survival in the Co-op Superstores Premier JHC.

Three teams finished on four points, but Argideen’s scoring difference (+4) was marginally worse than both Glen Rovers (+5) and Erins Own (+5), who both progress.

‘I think we needed to win by two points to have a better score difference than the Glen, so we’re very disappointed after putting in such a massive performance,’ remarked Argideen manager Paul Holland.

Stressing he was immensely proud of his players, Holland felt it was a dubious decision near the end that sealed Argideen’s fate.

‘I can’t understand the decision that gave the Glen the last score from a free.

‘John Michael O’Callaghan was clearly fouled before it happened, and having put so much into this, it’s very upsetting for something like that to cost us,’ he blasted.

Regardless of the validity of Holland’s assertion, this was a cruel way to bow out of the title race for Argideen.

They started well, with a commanding half-back line, comprising Cathal O’Donovan, Matthew Lawton and Conor Lehane, and John Michael O’Callaghan’s impeccable free-taking enabling them to lead by 0-5 to 0-2 with 20 minutes gone.

The tide turned towards the end of the first half, however, as the service to the Glen’s inside line of attack improved, and Shane Busteed made a significant impact.

His late goal left Argideen trailing by 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval.

That the Carbery side raised their performance to new heights on the resumption is beyond dispute, evidenced by the Glen’s failure to break their second-half duck until Busteed netted again in the 51st minute.

In the interim, Argideen, denied an early goal when Glen goalkeeper Ben Heffernan kept out a rasper from substitute Darragh O’Donovan, held most of the aces.

Their half-back line became even more dominant, while Padraig Butler thundered into the picture at centre forward against the Glen’s defensive pivot Donncha Coughlan, who excelled in the first half.

Finbarr Butler was another to impress up front as Argideen reeled off seven points on the trot before the Glen replied, very much against the run of the play, with their second goal.

It left the minimum between the teams, 0-14 to 2-7, setting the scene for a gripping finale which saw Argideen move two ahead after Padraig Butler, fed by Darragh O’Donovan, landed his third point in the 29th minute.

The South West men were forced to put the celebrations on hold after the Glen’s Conor Dorris converted a crucial free in stoppage time, and then came the result from the Erins Own-Tracton game to complete Argideen’s heartbreak.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: JM O’Callaghan 0-8 (f); F Butler, P Butler 0-3 each; S Maxwell, C Lehane, P Flynn 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: S Busteed 2-2; C Dorris 0-6 (f); D Murphy 0-2; L Quilligan 0-1.

Argideen Rangers: J Sheehan; A Guinevan, G Crowley, B Fleming; C O’Donovan, M Lawton, C Lehane; D Holland, P Flynn; S Maxwell, P Butler, JM O’Callaghan; L O’Leary, J Murphy, F Butler.

Subs: B Foley for Maxwell (ht), D O’Donovan for O’Leary (ht), C Smith for Flynn (39), S Henchion for Murphy (52).

Glen Rovers: B Heffernan; E Varian, B Murphy, G Marshall; F O’Driscoll, D Coughlan, J Mulcahy; G Kennefick, C O’Sullivan; D Murphy, R Dunne, A Lordan; S Busteed, C Dorris, L Quilligan.

Subs: G Mulcahy for Lordan (ht), O O’Neill for Kennefick (inj, 35), R Long for Dunne (54).

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).