A lucky break for ‘well warned’ plant thief

A WOMAN who stole two flower plants from a Bandon supermarket has had her case dismissed under the probation act after being told by a judge that she’s not a ‘young offender.’

Pauline Harrington of 57 Richmond Court, Bandon pleaded guilty to the theft charge at a recent sitting of Bandon District Court.

Insp Emmet Daly said that on June 16th last the manager of SuperValu in Bandon reported to gardaí that a female had entered the store two days previously and took two flower plants valued at €9.98 without paying for them.

Insp Daly said the property was not recovered and that the accused has no previous convictions, but did receive an adult caution for a theft offence on August 27th, with the offence having occurred on March 12th of this year.

Her solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said she is ‘mortified’ about the thefts and was finding it exceptionally difficult to be in court.

‘She made full admissions and offered to pay for the plants, but was told that the case had moved on. She is on an old age pension and this has been exceptionally stressful for her,’ said Mr Taaffe.

Ms Harrington apologised to the court for her actions.

Judge James McNulty said the accused is not a ‘young offender’ but he will treat her as a young offender and dismissed her case under the Probation Act.

‘She can walk away without a recorded conviction, but if she’s back again, the court would not be lenient on her. This is her lucky break and she’s well warned,’ said Judge McNulty.