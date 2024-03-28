Saoirse McCarthy shines as Cork get their camogie league campaign back on track

CORK 1-15

CLARE 1-6

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

SAOIRSE McCarthy helped Cork return to winning ways in the Very Camogie National League Division 1A at Páirc Uí Rinn – but the Rebels need to win their final match to book their spot in the league final.

Ger Manley had suffered his first competitive defeat to Tipperary on the same pitch a fortnight before Clare’s visit last weekend. The new Cork boss was looking for a reaction and although the Rebels got the result, their performance was far from perfect against a winless opponent.

There were positives too, Sorcha McCartan contributing three points off the bench, Laura Hayes excelling and, returning from injury, Saoirse McCarthy top scoring with five points.

‘You want to win every game you go out and play,’ the Courcey Rovers star said.

‘The league is designed for trying out new things and new players. Obviously, we were disappointed with the loss to Tipp. We had to get back on track today and I’m happy we got the win.

‘No-one likes missing a game (through injury) and you are always hungry to get back on the team. It is so competitive within the Cork panel. You want to put in a performance every time you go out and play. It is a case of trying to get the jersey back now!’

Amid windy conditions, McCarthy scored two frees to get Cork off the mark. Playing into the teeth of a strengthening wind, Clare struggled and fell four points behind as Amy O’Conor (free) and Fiona Keating added to the home team’s total.

Ciara Grogan converted a free for Clare’s only score of a difficult first half. Cork should have moved further ahead but were guilty of some awful shooting, totalling nine wides. The Rebels led 0-6 to 0-1 at the interval after McCarthy and O’Connor scores.

The hosts landed a killer blow one minute into the second period when Katrina Mackey set up Hannah Looney for a superb goal. Substitute Sorcha McCartan added two points after Clare’s Caoimhe Cahill had raised a white flag. Then with the game seemingly drifting away from the Banner, Aine O’Loughlin deflected the ball into the net to make it 1-8 to 1-2.

Responding positively, Saoirse McCarthy and Amy O’Connor efforts made it an eight-point game prior to Ciara Grogan converting a free. A scrappy finish saw Cork pull away from their opponents courtesy of Amy O’Connor, Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating, Sorcha McCartan and Katrin Mackey points.

A 1-15 to 1-6 victory was fully merited but Cork know a much-improved display – and win because of Galway’s better scoring difference – is required away to the Tribeswomen to reach this year’s national league final. A draw at home against Cork will be enough to get Galway in the decider on score difference as they chase a third title on the trot.

Scorers

Cork: S McCarthy 0-5 (3f); A O’Connor 0-4 (3f, 1 45); S McCartan 0-3; H Looney 1-0; F Keating 0-2; K Mackey 0-1.

Clare: C Grogan 0-4 (4f); A O’Loughlin 1-0; C Cahill, Z Y Spillane 0-1 each.

Cork: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, G Cahalane; I O’Regan, L Treacy, L Hayes; H Looney, A Healy; S McCarthy, R Harty, F Keating; A O’Connor, K Mackey, O Cahalane.

Subs: S McCartan for O Cahalane (ht), C Healy for R Harty (40), H Ryan for A O’Connor (48), A Thompson for L Hayes (48), M Cahalane for A Healy (48), O Mullins for H Looney (49), N O’Callaghan for L Coppinger (57).

Clare: R Daly; C Lally, A Walsh, M Scanlon; L Daly, E Casey, S Daly; N Mulqueen, C Grogan; C Carmody, C Cahill, A Anderson; J Daly, A O’Loughlin, H M Neylon.

Subs: Z Y Spillane for J Daly (38), L O’Donnell for A Anderson (38), L Ryan for S Daly (52), G Carmody for H M Neylon (52).

Referee: L Dempsey (Kilkenny).