1997 world snooker champion Ken Doherty gets an introduction to road bowling

JACK O’Callaghan did the business at Rosscarbery on Saturday, winning his novice B tournament semi-final from David Crowley by a big fore bowl.

Leading from the off, the Mathúnas talisman, more accurate on the sop, gained good leeway with his opening five and rose a bowl of odds with his sixth. Crowley’s tendency to leave bowls to the right militated against him and he was unlucky too with a few well-played attempts. He was, however, given a big opening when O’Callaghan’s seventh found the grass early and he reduced the odds significantly on the rise to ‘Barry’s hill’.

The Castletown man rebounded well from his setback and kept a handy lead past ‘DeBarra lodge’. A massive second last regained the shot of odds, but Crowley was game and ensured a nervy finish with a monstrous last shot. O’Callaghan would not be denied and was assured with a good final effort over the line. He faces more north Cork opposition in the three-way final when he comes up against Conor Lucey of Beal na Morrive with Carbery’s Sidney Shannon also in the mix.

Schull’s Cian Bowen had a 100 percent return from his two outings at the weekend. The pick was a thrilling one-metre win at Lyre on Sunday morning where he defeated North Cork’s Will Harrington in a tournament quarter-final contest. A thrilling shot-for-shot duel saw Bowen forge into a good lead with two to go only for Harrington to fire a superb final brace that looked to give him victory. Bowen, with a lot to do, held his nerve to beat a formidable mark by the slimmest of margins. On the previous day at Durrus he partnered Corneilus O’Mahony to a doubles victory over David Hourihane and Jan Tessyman. Here too, there was success for the partnership of Brendan Burke and Eugene Daly while at Ted Hegarty’s tournaments on the Phale Road, there were wins for Tom McCarthy, Dylan Baker and Saoirse O’Neill.

1997 world snooker champion Ken Doherty got an introduction to bowling when engaging with Martin Coppinger for a few late evening shots at The Marsh Road on Friday. The Dubliner expressed enjoyment at his first experience with the 28. Darren O’Brien of The Ilen Bar, in whose premises Ken later exhibited the full range of potting skills, won an earlier local derby with Jerry O’Sullivan.

Results:

Ardcahan: Vincent Healy defeated Brian Horgan, one bowl, for €2,340; John Murray defeated Niall Forbes, two bowls, for €1,800; Con O’Sullivan defeated Jamie McCarthy, one bowl, for €1,600; Darren Kelly defeated David O’Brien, one bowl, for €2,640.

Durrus: Brendan Burke/Eugene Daly defeated John and Timmie O’Sullivan, two bowls, for €1,140; Chris Murray defeated Kieran Hourihane, last shot, for €2,700; Cian Bowen/Corneilus O’Mahony defeated David Hourihane/Jan Tessyman, two bowls, for €3,400; Liam Young defeated Frank Arundel, two bowls, for €3,940.

Lyre: Donnacha O’Driscoll defeated Donal O’Sullivan, one bowl, for €900; Cian Bowen defeated William Harrington, last shot, for €1,000.

Rosscarbery: Novice B tour semi-final, Jack O’Callaghan defeated David Crowley, fore bowl, for €6,000; return, Kevin Coughlan defeated Jimmy Collins, one bowl, for €2,400.

Shannonvale: Darren Harrington defeated Flor Crowley, last shot, for €16,000; return, Con O’Sullivan defeated Andrew O’Leary, one bowl, for €2,000.

Phale Road, Ballineen: Ted Hegarty tournaments, Boys’ U16, Ben Cooney won from Tom McCarthy and Eamonn Crowley; Boys’ U14, Cathal O’Donovan won from Cal O’Driscoll; Tom McCarthy won from Aaron Hurley; Boys’ U12, Dylan Baker won from Timmie Daly; Eoghan Hickey won from Jack Allen; Tadg O’Farrell won from James Murphy; Darragh Ahern won from Ciaran O’Sullivan; Boys’ U10, Eoghan Kelly won from Tommy Coppinger; Dylan O’Callaghan won from Lucas Cahalane; Kevin Hickey won from Ml Foley; Boys’ U8, Jack Daly won from Jay Lynch; Bobby O’Brien won from Dylan Kelly; Kieran Hickey won from Philip Browne; Frankie Flynn won from Reece Collins; Colm Bohane won from Evan Kelleher; Girls’ U18/Junior, Darcy O’Brien won from Triona Murphy; Girls U14, Orla Murphy won from Bella Barry-Twohig and Anna O’Sullivan; Girls’ U12, Chloe Hubbard won from Nicole Hurley; Saoirse O’Neill won from Robyn O’Brien and Alice Browne; Mia Hubbard won from Alice O’Driscoll; Girls’ U10, Elsie Flynn won from Lily O’Leary; Orla O’Sullivan won from Chloe O’Farrell and Chloe Collins; Cara Harrington won from Sophie Hurley; Cait Young won from Ayesha Daly; Lola Barry-Twohig won from Lauren Collins.