Voters wait for referendum booklets

WITH tomorrow being the twin referenda on proposed changes to the Constitution, many voters across West Cork have still not received their information booklets.

An Post received the contract from the Electoral Commission to deliver the information booklets but several people have contacted The Southern Star to say they haven’t received the booklets. Some of those who did receive them said the wording is clearer on the polling cards than the information leaflets, leading to even more voter confusion.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said the amount of ‘confusion and misinformation’ circulating ahead of the referendum comes down to a failure by the government.

‘The process of these referenda was rushed from start to finish, all because the Government was determined to remove the women in the home clause of the Constitution on International Women’s Day,’ said Deputy Cairns.

‘The rush to meet this deadline has led to rising confusion among voters and to An Post being unable to deliver information booklets to voters in time. The government should have prioritised a clear and coherent explanation of the referenda and their legal ramifications.’

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said it’s essential to recognise the public confusion regarding the referenda.

‘Our goal should be to provide clear and concise information, ensuring our citizens are well informed. Effective communication plays a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and fostering civic engagement,’ said Deputy Collins.

A spokesperson from An Post said that referendum booklets should have been with everyone by now. ‘As we are taking the material from the Commission we are sending them straight out. Of course there may well be isolated cases and there may be a number of local factors like registration and changes of address.’ The Electoral Commission was contacted for a comment.