There are 11 new Covid-19 cases in the south

THERE have been 11 new cases of the Covid-19 virus detected in the south of the country, according to the Department of Health.

In its daily briefing, at 9pm last night, the Department said there were now

54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of these, 30 were male and 24 female. There are 41 associated with the east of the country, 11 associated with the south and 2 associated with the north/west of the country.

There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are now 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.