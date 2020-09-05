Tea party in aid of ARC Cancer Support Houses

The Parlour Café at Glenilen Farm was the venue for the annual tea party in aid of Cork ARC Cancer Support Houses in Bantry and Cork.

This venue was set up for social distancing and the helpers all took to visors, hand sanitising and disinfecting as if it was second nature. The generosity of all those who attended was amazing. Thanks to all who bought tickets and donated to the charity.

‘It is very challenging for ARC Bantry at the moment as they are preparing to set up face-to-face counselling,’ said one of the organisers, Noreen O’Connell. ‘All along, they have been at the other end of the phone and have had suitable courses on line all the way through Covid.

‘ARC house was opened in Cork 18 years ago. This year was our 19th fundraiser. The first fundraiser was in 2002, a bring and buy and cake sale.’

This year so far, the local group has raised €6,775. Noreen expressed their thanks to Alan and Valerie Kingston of Glenilen Farm for the use of their venue and for donating dairy products.