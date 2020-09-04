Sheep’s Head 2020 walk is off

THE 12th annual Christian Aid Sheep’s Head hike has been cancelled due to Covid-19, but instead organisers are hosting Christian Aid Big September Walks 2020.

A spokesperson said: ‘Because of the importance of the event and in keeping with the significance of the event format and to keep the date and activity active and relevant, (hoping to return to our old format next year on Saturday 4th September 2021) Christian Aid Ireland are launching September as month of all-Ireland hikes, walks and activity to support the work of Christian Aid partners worldwide, like partners who are coffee farmers in Nicaragua.

We are proposing to launch the Christian Aid September Big Walks event on Saturday September 5th from the Sheep’s Head Way.’