President’s letter delivered happy surprise to Michael

IT’S not every day a letter arrives in the post wishing you well from President Michael D Higgins.

That’s exactly what happened to Michael O’Regan from Assumption Place in Clonakilty who has been recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke in June.

He’s a big fan of the president, and was delighted with the correspondence from the Áras.

Michael, who retired just three years ago from his position at Clonakilty Community Hospital, was also the longest serving member of local Town Council.

‘Dad is doing very well now in St Finbarr’s Stroke Rehab Unit in Cork city,’ Aine DeLaCour, Michael’s daughter, told The Southern Star.

‘We can have window visits with Dad but he was feeling a bit down with all the restrictions,’ Aine said.

‘My brother, Brendan contacted the President’s press office and told them about dad and the next thing we knew a letter with a gold harp seal arrived at St Finbarr’s. Dad was delighted.’

While Michael will be in hospital over the Christmas period, he is working hard to get home soon.

‘Dad is learning to walk again and thanks to all the wonderful care and support he is moving slowly towards getting home to Clon again soon,’ Aine said. ‘While there are visiting restrictions in place at St Finbarr’s we will make sure that we get to see Dad and bring him some Christmas cheer, even if it is only a window visit.’

‘We want to thank all the staff at the CUH and at St Finbarr’s for looking after Dad so well,’ she added.

‘And of course we want to thank President Higgins for his lovely letter which has given Dad a real boost when he was feeling down.’